Hire Virtue LLC Takes Human-First Recruiting Philosophy to the Masses, Recommitting to the Art of Putting People Back to Work

President and Chief Talent Officer Leslea Scott champions rapid candidate response, conversational recruiting and complimentary résumé “remastering” as job seekers navigate an increasingly challenging employment market

Leslea Scott, JM, MBA, MS, PHR, SHRM-CP, President & Chief Talent Officer

Hire Virtue LLC, a human-centered talent acquisition and recruiting firm, today announced an expanded commitment to bringing President and Chief Talent Officer Leslea Scott’s relationship-driven recruiting philosophy to a broader workforce—reasserting the belief that recruiting should be about people first, not simply applications, algorithms and transactions.

At a time when many job seekers are experiencing prolonged searches, automated rejections, limited recruiter communication and growing uncertainty about how to stand out in a crowded employment market, Scott believes the recruiting profession has an opportunity—and an obligation—to restore the human relationship between candidates and employers.

Her philosophy is straightforward: People are stronger than they are on paper.

“Behind every résumé is a human being trying to create an opportunity, provide for a family, recover from a layoff, advance a career or simply get back to work,” Scott said. “Recruiting should never become so automated that we stop seeing the person. Technology can help us recruit, but it should never replace our humanity.”

Bringing Conversation Back to Recruiting

Known among candidates for her rapid response and conversational approach, Scott has built a recruiting philosophy around accessibility, candor and genuine human connection.

Rather than relying exclusively on what appears in an application, Scott uses conversation to uncover experience, capabilities and transferable skills that may be poorly represented—or completely absent—from a candidate’s résumé.

That approach frequently leads to another unusual part of her recruiting process.

Scott estimates that she personally “remasters” approximately 95% of the résumés of candidates she presents to employers, at no charge to the candidate.

Scott deliberately uses the term remaster because the objective is not to embellish a candidate’s qualifications or manufacture experience. Instead, she works to ensure that the résumé accurately communicates the skills, accomplishments and experience uncovered during the recruiting conversation.

“If I have just spent time talking with someone and I know they are significantly stronger than the document in front of me suggests, why would I allow that document to become the reason they never receive an interview?” Scott said. “Sometimes people do not need someone to rewrite their lives. They need someone who can help them better communicate what they have already accomplished.”

Meeting Candidate Frustration With Grace

Scott’s philosophy also extends to some of recruiting’s most difficult interactions.

Job seekers navigating months of applications, rejection and silence can arrive at a recruiter’s door carrying considerable frustration. Scott believes recruiters must understand the environment candidates are experiencing rather than immediately dismissing difficult interactions.

Even when confronted by a disgruntled candidate, Scott is known to personally call, listen and attempt to understand the source of the frustration.

Those conversations can produce unexpected outcomes.

“Sometimes you discover that you are simply the first person who answered them,” Scott said. “Once people realize you are actually listening and genuinely concerned about what happens to them, the entire conversation can change.”

Interactions that begin with frustration have, at times, ended with mutual respect—and what initially appeared to be an adversarial relationship has become a supportive one.

For Scott, those moments illustrate something increasingly important about talent acquisition: recruiters frequently encounter people at one of the most vulnerable points in their professional lives.

That reality requires more than recruiting expertise. It requires emotional intelligence, patience, honesty and care.

A Heartfelt Commitment to Putting People Back to Work

Scott often refers to people collectively as the “human family,” language that reflects Hire Virtue’s broader commitment to helping people regain access to meaningful work.

Whether recruiting a skilled trades professional, commercial driver, construction worker, administrative professional, technical specialist or executive leader, Hire Virtue’s objective is to create a hiring experience in which candidates are treated with dignity while employers gain access to talent that traditional screening processes may overlook.

The philosophy is especially important as employers increasingly adopt artificial intelligence and automation throughout talent acquisition.

Scott supports technology that makes recruiting more efficient but maintains that innovation should strengthen human relationships rather than eliminate them.

“AI can identify a keyword. Technology can move an application. An ATS can organize candidates,” Scott said. “But none of those things can replace the moment when you speak with another human being and recognize something extraordinary that was never written on the page.”

Scott describes recruiting as a “human contact sport”—a profession requiring recruiters to engage, listen, interpret and build trust.

Hire Virtue now intends to take that philosophy to a wider audience.

Restoring the Art of Recruiting

The company’s expanded commitment is also a call to the talent acquisition profession to reconsider the candidate experience.

For Scott, recruiting remains an art: the ability to recognize potential, understand transferable skills, ask meaningful questions, navigate difficult conversations and connect the right person with an opportunity capable of changing the trajectory of a career or family.

It also means remembering that filling a requisition can represent something much larger to the person receiving the offer.

“Putting someone back to work is personal to me,” Scott said. “That offer letter may mean stability. It may mean someone can breathe again. It may mean a family has hope again. We cannot control every hiring decision, and we cannot place every person we meet, but we can control how we treat people while they are in our care.”

That commitment is reflected in Hire Virtue’s guiding message:

Predictable Pricing. Exceptional Talent. Human First.

“Human First is not a slogan,” Scott said. “It is how I believe this profession should operate.”

Through Hire Virtue, Scott plans to continue taking that philosophy to employers, recruiters and candidates across the country—one conversation, one candidate and one opportunity at a time.

About Hire Virtue LLC

Hire Virtue LLC is a human-centered talent acquisition and recruiting firm led by President and Chief Talent Officer Leslea Scott, JM, MBA, MS, PHR, SHRM-CP. The firm provides talent acquisition solutions designed to help organizations identify exceptional talent while creating a recruiting experience grounded in responsiveness, relationships, dignity and respect.

Built around the belief that “People are stronger than they are on paper,” Hire Virtue combines modern recruiting strategy with the human connection Scott believes remains essential to identifying talent others may overlook.

Predictable Pricing. Exceptional Talent. Human First.

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SOURCE: Hire Virtue LLC