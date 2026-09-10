SIMZY Launches New eSIM Plans for Spain, Expanding Seamless Connectivity Across 220+ Global Destinations

Travelers heading to Spain can now stay connected from the moment they land, with flexible data-only and data-plus-voice eSIM plans designed for every kind of trip.

SIMZY, a fast-growing travel eSIM provider trusted by travelers in more than 220 destinations worldwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated eSIM plans for Spain. The new lineup gives visitors to Spain instant, reliable connectivity without the hassle of hunting down a local SIM card, standing in airport queues, or paying steep international roaming charges.

SIMZY’s new plans are built to meet the connectivity needs of a wide range of trips, from quick weekend getaways to extended month-long stays.

“Spain is one of the most requested destinations from our users, and we wanted to make sure we had a plan for every type of traveler, whether someone just needs enough data to navigate and stay on WhatsApp or wants a truly unlimited experience with calls and texts included,” said a SIMZY spokesperson. “With this launch, we’re making it effortless for anyone visiting Spain to connect within minutes of landing, right from their phone.”

Instant Setup, No Physical SIM Required

Like all SIMZY eSIMs, the new Spain plans can be purchased and installed digitally in minutes, no waiting for shipping, no swapping physical SIM cards, and no need to hunt for a local carrier store. Travelers can activate their eSIM before departure or upon arrival and stay connected from the moment they touch down in Spain.

New Data-Only Plans for Spain

For travelers who just need dependable data for maps, messaging, and social media, SIMZY is offering three flexible data-only options:

3 GB data – 7 days – $5

– 7 days – Unlimited data – 14 days – $15

– 14 days – Unlimited data – 30 days – $40

New Call, Text & Data Plans for Spain

For travelers who want the convenience of local-style connectivity, including the ability to make calls and send texts, SIMZY’s combo plans deliver full-featured coverage:

3 GB data, 100 minutes & 100 SMS – 7 days – $7.50

– 7 days – Unlimited data, minutes & SMS – 14 days – $19

– 14 days – Unlimited data, minutes & SMS – 30 days – $49

Whether it’s a short business trip, a week-long holiday, or a month spent exploring Spain’s cities and coastline, travelers can choose the plan that best matches the length and nature of their stay. They can upgrade or top up at any time, either through the mobile app or the official SIMZY website.

SIMZY’s eSIM plans are compatible with all eSIM-enabled smartphones and can be managed entirely through the SIMZY app or website. Customers can track their data usage in real time, top up instantly, and reach customer support around the clock, all without leaving the app.

The launch of the Spain plans adds to SIMZY’s growing portfolio of destination-specific eSIMs, reinforcing the company’s mission to make global connectivity simple, affordable, and accessible for travelers everywhere.

SIMZY’s Spain eSIM plans are available for purchase now via [ www.simzy.com ] and the SIMZY mobile app.

About SIMZY

SIMZY is an international travel eSIM provider that helps people stay connected no matter where they are without the worry of bill shock. The company’s eSIM plans cover 220+ destinations around the globe, delivering instant and reliable mobile connectivity. SIMZY features data-only plans as well as eSIMs with call, text, and data services. The eSIM provider also offers regional bundles that provide mobile services across multiple destinations in a specific region.