IJPBooks.com Announces The Republic We Share, Exploring Religious Liberty and Common Ground in America

At a time when disagreements over religion, morality, politics, and culture continue to test America’s ability to maintain a shared civic life, attorney and author Armin J. Jezari offers a framework for considering a question at the heart of democratic society: How can people with fundamentally different beliefs continue to live together under the same institutions?

Jezari’s book, The Republic We Share: Religion, Law, and the Search for Common Ground in a Pluralistic Society, examines religious liberty, constitutional law, freedom of conscience, and pluralism through the lens of America’s continuing struggle to balance competing convictions.

Rather than proposing that citizens resolve their deepest differences, The Republic We Share considers whether a pluralistic democracy can remain stable when agreement on fundamental questions is impossible.

Its central premise is straightforward: common ground does not require common belief.

A Different Approach to Religious Liberty

Religious-liberty debates often become focused on which side should prevail in a particular dispute. Jezari approaches the issue from a broader institutional perspective, asking what principles can allow citizens with competing religious and moral commitments to maintain equal standing within the same democratic system.

The book develops six principles for navigating these tensions: institutional neutrality, freedom of conscience, equal citizenship, noncoercion, institutional pluralism, and reciprocal civic restraint.

Together, these principles provide a framework for examining disputes involving religious accommodation, government neutrality, competing rights, and the role of religious conviction in public life.

The objective is not to eliminate disagreement. Instead, the book explores how disagreement can exist without becoming a justification for coercion, exclusion, or unequal citizenship.

When Agreement Is Not Possible

A central challenge of a pluralistic society is that citizens can reach fundamentally different conclusions about questions involving religion, morality, family, education, and human purpose.

Those disagreements do not necessarily prevent cooperation.

The more difficult question is whether a society can establish rules that protect people who hold competing convictions without requiring any one group to surrender its identity or beliefs.

The Republic We Share explores this question through American constitutional history, Supreme Court decisions, political philosophy, and contemporary religious-liberty disputes.

Among the questions considered are how the government can remain neutral toward religion without excluding religious citizens from public life, when claims of conscience should receive accommodation, how competing rights should be evaluated, and what responsibilities citizens have toward people whose deepest convictions differ from their own.

Religious Liberty and Equal Citizenship

For Jezari, religious liberty cannot be considered separately from the broader principle of equal citizenship.

A pluralistic society includes people with different religious commitments as well as people with no religious commitments. Maintaining civic equality therefore requires institutions capable of protecting freedom of conscience across those differences.

The book examines the distinction between legitimate accommodation and coercion while also considering the risks of both religious establishment and hostility toward religion.

This approach places religious liberty within a larger constitutional question: how can democratic institutions protect individual freedom while maintaining a common civic framework?

Six Principles for a Pluralistic Republic

The six principles developed in The Republic We Share provide the foundation for the book’s approach.

Institutional neutrality considers the responsibility of public institutions to avoid favoring one religious position over another.

Freedom of conscience recognizes the importance of individual conviction in matters involving religion and morality.

Equal citizenship emphasizes the equal civic standing of people regardless of their religious beliefs.

Noncoercion addresses the limits of using government power to compel citizens in matters of fundamental belief.

Institutional pluralism recognizes that a healthy society can contain different communities, organizations, and traditions operating alongside one another.

Reciprocal civic restraint considers the responsibilities citizens and institutions have when navigating profound disagreement.

Taken together, these principles offer a way to think about religious liberty that moves beyond individual disputes toward the larger question of how a diverse republic functions.

The Broader Challenge of Living Together

The questions explored in The Republic We Share extend beyond constitutional law.

They concern the everyday challenge of maintaining a democratic society in which people encounter neighbors, colleagues, institutions, and communities whose beliefs may differ substantially from their own.

Pluralism does not require citizens to consider every belief equally true. Nor does it require people to abandon deeply held convictions in order to participate in public life.

Instead, it can require a willingness to distinguish between disagreement and coercion, persuasion and compulsion, personal conviction and government authority.

That distinction becomes increasingly important as American society grows more religiously and philosophically diverse.

A Framework for Continued Civic Dialogue

Jezari’s work is intended for readers interested in constitutional law, religious liberty, political philosophy, public policy, and the broader challenge of sustaining democratic institutions amid deep disagreement.

Rather than presenting common ground as agreement on every fundamental question, The Republic We Share approaches common ground as the possibility of shared institutions, shared civic principles, and mutual recognition of equal citizenship.

The result is an examination of how Americans might preserve a common republic without requiring a common worldview.

At its heart, the book asks readers to consider whether people can disagree about some of life’s most important questions while still accepting the principles that allow them to remain fellow citizens.

Its answer begins with a simple proposition:

A republic can be shared even when its people do not share the same beliefs.

About Armin J. Jezari

Armin J. Jezari, MPA, JD, LLM, is an attorney and author whose work examines law, public policy, religion, and institutional life. His book, The Republic We Share: Religion, Law, and the Search for Common Ground in a Pluralistic Society, explores constitutional principles and civic frameworks for navigating religious and ideological disagreement in a diverse democracy. The book is published by Institutional Jurisprudence Press.

Readers can learn more about The Republic We Share and access the book at: therepublicweshare.com/ . For inquiries, Armin J. Jezari can be reached at armin.jezari@jezarilaw.com.