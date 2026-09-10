Apple CEO John Ternus Positions iPhone as Company’s Main AI Device

Apple CEO John Ternus used his first major product keynote since taking the role to position the iPhone as the company’s primary device for interacting with AI. Speaking at Apple’s Surprise and Shine event on September 9, Ternus described the iPhone as an “intelligent personal hub” that combines personal context, on-device processing and access to cloud-based AI models.

Ternus became Apple CEO on September 1, succeeding Tim Cook, who moved into the executive chairman role under a succession plan announced by Apple in April. His comments provided an early indication of how Apple plans to position its existing hardware as AI becomes more integrated into consumer devices.

Apple Sees the iPhone as an AI Hub

Ternus said an ideal personal AI device would need to understand a user’s context, remain with them throughout the day and contain enough computing power to run AI models locally. It would also need an internet connection for cloud models, along with cameras, microphones, a large display and sufficient battery life.

He also pointed to ease of use and integration with other devices, apps and services as requirements. “There’s no product in the world better designed to be your intelligent personal hub than iPhone,” Ternus said.

Apple has already incorporated that approach into its latest devices. In its iPhone Duo announcement, the company describes Siri AI and Apple Intelligence as using personal context, onscreen awareness and information across apps while making the iPhone an intelligent personal hub.

Privacy Becomes Part of Apple’s AI Positioning

Ternus also used the presentation to distinguish Apple’s AI approach through privacy. He said some companies view personal information as data to collect and store, while Apple aims to process information on the device whenever possible.

“Trust only goes so far when your data is no longer yours to control; that’s why Apple Intelligence runs on device whenever it can,” he said.

Apple’s latest generation of Apple Intelligence allows Siri AI to work with information in messages, emails, photos and other apps. The system can also use onscreen context and connect to online services when a request requires information beyond what is available locally.

The strategy keeps the iPhone at the center of Apple’s AI products rather than introducing a separate category of dedicated AI hardware. Ternus’ comments came as Apple introduced its latest iPhones and expanded Siri AI across its software ecosystem.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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