Apple Launches $1,999 iPhone Duo as Its First Foldable iPhone

Apple has launched the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, with a 7.6-inch inner display, a 5.4-inch outer screen and a starting price of $1,999. Introduced at the company’s September 9 event, the device is also the first major new iPhone category introduced under CEO John Ternus.

The iPhone Duo uses a wider book-style design rather than the taller proportions found on some earlier foldables. Apple said in its official announcement that both displays share the same aspect ratio, allowing content to resize consistently when users open or close the phone.

Apple Targets the Foldable Display Crease

The 7.6-inch Retina inner display uses a nano-texture finish designed to reduce glare and make the fold less visible. A camera sits beneath the inner display, allowing Apple to maintain an uninterrupted screen when the phone is open.

Apple built the hinge with more than 100 components and a titanium hinge cover, while the wider form factor allows the phone to operate vertically, horizontally or partially folded on a table. The device uses Touch ID rather than Face ID, although users can also unlock it with a compatible Apple Watch.

The iPhone Duo runs on the A20 Pro chip with a custom vapor chamber and dual-battery design. Apple says it delivers up to 31 hours of video playback using the inner display and up to 44 hours using the outer screen.

Its 48-megapixel Dual Fusion camera system combines a main and ultra-wide camera. The main sensor also provides an optical-quality 2x option, while users can take selfies with the rear cameras and preview the image on the outer display.

Features such as Smart Take use on-device AI to capture a photo when subjects are posing. Kid Cue can display animations on the outer screen to attract a child’s attention during photos.

iOS 27 Adds Foldable-Specific Multitasking

Apple has adapted iOS 27 for the larger display, with controls that reposition depending on how the Duo is held. Users can run two apps side by side, create app pairings and place video above another app when using the device vertically.

The phone can also remain partially folded for hands-free use, while Apple Pencil support is scheduled for later this year. More details about the hardware and software are available on Apple’s iPhone Duo product page.

The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 with 256GB of storage and will be offered in star white and night sky. Preorders begin October 16, with availability starting October 23.

Foldables still represent only about 2% of global smartphone shipments, according to Counterpoint Research. The firm forecasts that Apple could capture 25% of the global foldable market in 2026, behind Samsung at 38%.

Featured image credits: Apple

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