KEMIMOTO Expands All-Weather Apparel Line with Launch of Advanced Heated Motorcycle Gloves

Powersports equipment developer KEMIMOTO has announced the release of its latest Heated Motorcycle Riding Glove, introducing an apparel design intended for riders operating in late-season and winter climate conditions.

Operating motorcycles in low ambient temperatures frequently presents challenges related to extremity stiffness and control feedback. To address rider thermal regulation while maintaining baseline control operation, the new design integrates electric carbon-fiber heating channels alongside multi-layer textile construction and external TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) protection components.

Design Specifications and Laboratory Baseline Parameters

The product architecture incorporates the following manufacturer specifications, tested under controlled baseline conditions:

Thermal Element Integration: The internal structure houses flexible carbon-fiber heating elements positioned along the dorsal aspect of the hand and extending along individual digits. Heat intensity is governed by a push-button regulating unit with three preset output levels.

The internal structure houses flexible carbon-fiber heating elements positioned along the dorsal aspect of the hand and extending along individual digits. Heat intensity is governed by a push-button regulating unit with three preset output levels. Power Source and Operating Duration: Powered by two internal 7.4V (nominal) rechargeable lithium-ion battery modules (3000mAh rating). Under controlled manufacturer laboratory benchmarks (at an ambient chamber temperature of approximately 20°C / 68°F), measured continuous discharge times ranged between approximately 3.0 hours (maximum output setting) and 6.5 hours (minimum output setting). Actual operational duration varies considerably based on ambient air velocity, extreme external cold, and operational lifecycle factors.

Powered by two internal 7.4V (nominal) rechargeable lithium-ion battery modules (3000mAh rating). Under controlled manufacturer laboratory benchmarks (at an ambient chamber temperature of approximately 20°C / 68°F), measured continuous discharge times ranged between approximately 3.0 hours (maximum output setting) and 6.5 hours (minimum output setting). Actual operational duration varies considerably based on ambient air velocity, extreme external cold, and operational lifecycle factors. Textile Construction and Moisture Management: The exterior shell combines woven polyester and composite fabrics treated with a water-repellent finish, backed by an interior breathable microporous barrier membrane. This construction is designed to resist wind chill and road spray under typical mixed-weather travel conditions. (Note: Water-resistance performance is dependent on maintenance and external exposure conditions; performance does not constitute an IP-rated immersion standard).

The exterior shell combines woven polyester and composite fabrics treated with a water-repellent finish, backed by an interior breathable microporous barrier membrane. This construction is designed to resist wind chill and road spray under typical mixed-weather travel conditions. (Note: Water-resistance performance is dependent on maintenance and external exposure conditions; performance does not constitute an IP-rated immersion standard). Impact and Abrasion Components: Ergonomically shaped TPU components are embedded over the metacarpal joints, complemented by reinforced abrasion panels across key palm contact zones to provide baseline structural resistance against localized surface abrasion.

Ergonomically shaped TPU components are embedded over the metacarpal joints, complemented by reinforced abrasion panels across key palm contact zones to provide baseline structural resistance against localized surface abrasion. Screen Interaction Functionality: Conductive composite fabric patches are incorporated at the index fingertip and thumb to allow functional input on standard capacitive touchscreen displays and navigation systems.

Engineering Perspective

“Winter riding apparel requires balancing heating efficiency with material thickness so hand mobility is not compromised,” said a representative from KEMIMOTO’s product engineering division. “The objective of this design was to provide localized warmth to the extremities while maintaining the tactile feedback necessary for throttle, brake, and clutch operation.”

Regulatory and Distribution Notice

The glove model is being rolled out across KEMIMOTO’s international distributor network and corporate informational channels beginning this month. Detailed technical schematics, sizing charts, and maintenance protocols are published on the company’s product documentation portal at kemimoto.com.

About KEMIMOTO

KEMIMOTO develops accessories, protective components, and utility apparel for powersports, off-road (UTV/ATV), and motorcycle applications. The organization focuses on functional equipment solutions engineered for varied outdoor and operational environments.