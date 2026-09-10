Hudson Hedge Capital Provides Strategic Development Update on CINV

Hudson Hedge Capital has provided a strategic update concerning Crucial Innovation Inc. (“CINV”), a private company developing an integrated pharmaceutical botanical therapeutics platform.

CINV is working to transform regulated plant-derived compounds into standardised active pharmaceutical ingredients, clinically governed formulations and scalable finished-dose medicines.

Its developing platform is intended to span cultivation, pharmaceutical-grade processing, formulation, clinical research and regulated patient access. Medical cannabis provides the current commercial foundation, while additional botanical compounds may present longer-term development opportunities.

Any product development, therapeutic application or research programme remains subject to scientific validation, successful clinical development and applicable regulatory approvals.

Proposed Transaction with Nasdaq-Listed 707 Cayman Holdings

On 25 August 2026, Nasdaq-listed 707 Cayman Holdings Limited announced that it had entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire CINV.

According to that announcement, the proposed combination is intended to bring together CINV’s botanical therapeutics platform and 707 Cayman Holdings’ existing public-market infrastructure.

The proposed transaction is not a completed acquisition or confirmed public listing for CINV. It remains subject to satisfactory due diligence, delivery of PCAOB-audited financial statements, execution of definitive agreements and applicable corporate, shareholder, regulatory and Nasdaq approvals.

The final transaction structure, valuation, consideration, capital arrangements and allocation of proceeds have not been confirmed. There is no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms presently contemplated, within a particular timeframe or at all.

Private-Market Reference Information

As part of CINV’s private capital planning, indicative reference information has included a private share reference price of US$1.09 per share, an indicative company valuation of approximately US$128 million, potential private transaction sizes beginning from approximately US$100,000, and an illustrative future valuation scenario equivalent to US$2.52 per share.

These figures are included solely to explain elements of the company’s current private-market planning. They have not been independently verified and must not be interpreted as an offer price, public subscription invitation, expected trading price, investment recommendation or guarantee of future value.

In particular, the US$2.52 figure represents an illustrative management scenario, not a formal price target, independent valuation opinion or prediction. It depends on numerous assumptions, including operational execution, financing, dilution, regulatory progress, scientific development, market conditions and the structure and completion of future corporate transactions. No assurance can be given that this scenario will be achieved.

Private Capital Activity

Hudson Hedge Capital has supported CINV’s private capital planning and related strategic discussions.

Any potential securities transaction will be considered separately from this public announcement and may be made available only through confidential documentation to persons who have first been assessed as eligible under the laws and regulations applicable to them.

No person may subscribe for or acquire securities on the basis of this announcement. Any potential transaction will be subject to availability, investor eligibility, appropriate know-your-client and anti-money-laundering checks, satisfactory due diligence and executed definitive documentation.

The reference to potential transaction sizes beginning from US$100,000 does not constitute an invitation to invest and does not mean that an investment is available to any particular person or in any particular jurisdiction.

Strategic Roadmap

CINV’s current roadmap includes the continued development of its pharmaceutical botanical platform, expansion of regulated routes to market, advancement of its research infrastructure and completion of the work required in connection with the proposed transaction.

These are objectives rather than confirmed outcomes. Their timing and completion will depend on financing, regulatory requirements, scientific and commercial progress, market conditions and other factors outside the control of CINV or Hudson Hedge Capital.

Hudson Hedge Capital will continue to monitor the company’s progress and expects further factual updates to be issued when material developments have been completed or formally confirmed.

About CINV

Crucial Innovation Inc. is developing an integrated pharmaceutical botanical therapeutics platform spanning cultivation, GMP processing, formulation, clinical research and regulated patient access. The company’s stated mission is to transform regulated plant-derived compounds into standardised APIs, clinically governed formulations and scalable finished-dose medicines.

About Hudson Hedge Capital

Hudson Hedge Capital is an independent investment and advisory firm headquartered in Dubai. The firm works with private clients, family offices and corporate entities across strategic investment planning, private markets and multi-asset investment strategies. Email directly to m@hudsonhedgecapital.com .