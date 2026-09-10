Abundant Redundant Announces Redundancy Exit Planning Resources for Women Navigating Workplace Change

Abundant Redundant® has announced a collection of redundancy readiness and exit planning resources designed to help women prepare for and navigate workplace redundancy. For audiences more familiar with the term “layoff,” the resources also address many of the practical considerations that can arise when a person is informed that their role may be ending. The resources include the Redundancy Readiness Scorecard™, Exit Mastery®, Release®, Inevitable Comeback®, and HerMoment® mentoring.

The announcement centers on a specific gap in conventional redundancy and layoff guidance: the period between learning that a role may be ending and determining what comes next.

Career advice following redundancy or a layoff often moves quickly toward résumé updates, networking, recruitment and job applications. Abundant Redundant®’s resources instead focus on the exit itself, including preparation, workplace conversations, decision making, financial considerations, and planning for the period immediately following a role ending.

The company refers to this approach as Redundancy Exit Planning, describing it as the deliberate process of preparing for and navigating the loss of a role while identifying the information, decisions and support required during the transition.

Redundancy Readiness Starts Before the Meeting

Redundancy does not necessarily begin when an employee receives formal confirmation that a role is being eliminated. Organizational changes can precede that moment, including restructures, changes in reporting lines, stalled projects, reduced budgets, mergers and other workforce changes. In the United States, similar circumstances may be described as signs that a layoff could be approaching.

Abundant Redundant®’s Redundancy Readiness Scorecard™ is designed as an initial assessment for people who want to understand how prepared they are for a possible workplace exit.

The scorecard provides an indication of readiness and identifies areas that may require attention. The company positions the assessment as a practical starting point rather than a prediction that redundancy or a layoff will occur.

The scorecard is available through the Abundant Redundant® Readiness Scorecard .

The company emphasizes that preparation does not cause redundancy. Instead, preparation can provide an opportunity to understand employment arrangements, consider financial circumstances, organize relevant information and identify questions that may need to be addressed if a role is affected.

Exit Mastery Addresses the Period When Redundancy Becomes Real

Abundant Redundant®’s Exit Mastery® program is designed for people who are anticipating redundancy, currently experiencing a redundancy process or have recently left employment through redundancy. The resource can also be relevant to people navigating the uncertainty and transition associated with being laid off.

The audio based program contains 27 episodes totaling approximately three and a half hours and is delivered through a private podcast format with lifetime access.

Its subject matter includes the redundancy process, workplace conversations, documentation, timelines, decision making, professional relationships and planning for life following an employment exit. The program also addresses areas such as confidence and professional identity following a change in employment.

The resource is intended to provide structure during a period that can otherwise feel unfamiliar and difficult to navigate. Whether the experience is described as redundancy in the UK or a layoff in the U.S., the transition can involve practical decisions as well as questions about what comes next.

Abundant Redundant® states that the program is not a substitute for legal, financial or other specialist advice where such advice is appropriate, and that employment requirements can differ according to location and individual circumstances.

The program is available through the Exit Mastery page .

A Workplace Process Does Not Eliminate the Need for Personal Preparation

Redundancy generally involves an organizational process that can include meetings, documentation, consultation, timelines, approvals and decisions about employment arrangements. In other employment markets, including the United States, a comparable workforce reduction may be referred to as a layoff.

For the individual affected, however, the same process can raise practical questions about what to ask, what information to review, which decisions require attention and what support may be appropriate.

Abundant Redundant®’s approach is based on distinguishing the organization’s redundancy process from the individual’s preparation for the exit.

The company does not position human resources departments as adversaries. Instead, its resources encourage individuals to recognise that an employer’s responsibility is to manage the organization’s process, while the employee also needs to understand and manage the decisions affecting their own transition.

This distinction forms part of the company’s Redundancy Exit Planning approach.

Planning Extends Beyond the Employment Relationship

Abundant Redundant®’s resources also address what happens after an employment relationship ends.

Following redundancy or being laid off, practical priorities can include reviewing finances, assessing the duration of available funds, considering professional options and determining when to begin a job search. At the same time, an employment exit can affect routine, confidence, professional identity and a person’s sense of direction.

The company’s wider offering reflects these different stages.

Exit Mastery® focuses on navigating the redundancy process and planning the exit. Release® addresses the personal impact of redundancy. Inevitable Comeback® focuses on rebuilding direction and momentum after the initial disruption. HerMoment® provides private one to one mentoring.

Together, the resources are positioned as support across the stages of seeing a possible workplace change, moving through an active redundancy or layoff process and adjusting after an employment exit.

Preparation Is Positioned as a Career Skill

Abundant Redundant®’s announcement also reflects broader changes affecting employment. Restructuring, technological developments, changing business requirements and evolving roles can create periods of uncertainty for workers across industries.

The company argues that redundancy preparation can therefore be considered alongside other forms of career planning rather than treated solely as a response to an unexpected job loss. For workers in markets where “layoff” is the more familiar term, the same principle applies: preparation can be part of maintaining career readiness during periods of workplace uncertainty.

The Redundancy Readiness Scorecard™ provides an entry point for assessing preparedness, while Exit Mastery® provides a more structured resource for those who need to understand and navigate the exit process, and build their Exit Plan.

The approach is not presented as a guarantee against redundancy or a layoff, or as a guarantee of a particular employment outcome. Instead, it is focused on helping individuals identify what remains within their control when an employer’s decision changes the direction of a role.

About Abundant Redundant®

Abundant Redundant® is a mentoring and support platform focused on women navigating redundancy and workplace transitions. Its resources address preparation, redundancy, exit planning, personal adjustment and rebuilding after employment changes. Current offerings include the Redundancy Readiness Scorecard™, Exit Mastery®, Release®, Inevitable Comeback®, and HerMoment®. More information is available at abundantredundant.com/ .

Abundant Redundant® also maintains social media channels for updates and information about its work. The company can be found on Facebook and Instagram .