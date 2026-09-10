Apple Launches AirPods 5 With Stronger Noise Cancellation and Expanded Siri AI

Apple has introduced AirPods 5 with stronger active noise cancellation, improved audio controls and deeper integration with Siri and Apple Intelligence. Announced at the company’s Surprise and Shine event, the new earbuds start at $129 and will be available on September 18.

Apple says AirPods 5 can reduce background noise by 50% more than the previous generation. In its official announcement, the company described the technology as the industry’s strongest active noise cancellation in an open-ear design.

CEO John Ternus said active noise cancellation is now standard across Apple’s entire AirPods lineup. The company is also bringing features previously limited to higher-end models to its standard earbuds.

AirPods 5 Add More Listening Controls

AirPods 5 introduce volume controls directly on the stem, allowing users to swipe up or down instead of adjusting audio from an iPhone. Transparency mode has also been updated to make nearby voices and environmental sounds feel more natural.

Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts the balance between noise cancellation and Transparency mode based on the surrounding environment. Conversation Awareness can lower media volume when it detects that the wearer has started speaking.

The earbuds use Apple’s H2 chip and support hands-free Siri interactions. Users can ask questions, get directions, find information or perform actions without taking out their iPhone.

Siri AI will gain additional contextual capabilities when iOS 27 begins rolling out this month. Apple says the assistant can use information from messages, emails, photos and other apps to respond to requests, such as finding a restaurant mentioned in an email or playing a song recommended by a friend.

Battery Life Reaches 22 Hours With ANC

AirPods 5 provide up to five hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled. The charging case increases total listening time to as much as 22 hours with ANC turned on.

Apple is offering two configurations. The standard AirPods 5 cost $129, while a version bundled with a Wireless Charging Case costs $149.

Preorders opened following Apple’s September 9 event, with both versions scheduled to reach customers and stores on September 18.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.