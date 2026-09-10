Harvey Raises $550 Million at $15.5 Billion Valuation as Legal AI Funding Accelerates

Harvey has raised another $550 million at a $15.5 billion valuation, extending a rapid run of funding for the legal AI company. Diffusion and Lightspeed Venture Partners co-led the round, which brings Harvey’s total funding to more than $1.55 billion.

The financing follows a $200 million round in March that valued Harvey at $11 billion, just months after another raise valued it at $8 billion in December. Harvey has therefore nearly doubled its valuation in about nine months.

The company did not assign a formal name to the latest round. PitchBook estimates that Harvey has completed at least eight priced funding rounds since 2023, including five since 2025, meaning the latest financing could be considered a Series F after accounting for extension rounds.

Harvey detailed the new financing in its official announcement. The company said the funding will support its work helping law firms, in-house legal teams and professional services companies develop and control their own AI systems.

Harvey Builds Its Own Legal AI Model

The funding arrives weeks after Harvey introduced Harvey Tenet, its first internally developed post-trained open-weight model. Tenet uses Kimi K3 as its base model and was further trained with legal data alongside inference infrastructure company Fireworks.

Harvey says the model is designed for long-duration legal tasks while balancing performance with operating costs. The company is also encouraging customers to adopt open-weight models and post-train them using their own specialized legal knowledge.

That approach reduces the need for legal organizations to rely entirely on proprietary frontier models from providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic. Harvey can still offer access to outside models while developing systems that allow customers to build more specialized AI around their own requirements.

Valuation Climbs Alongside Legal AI Adoption

Harvey’s latest valuation represents a sharp increase from the $11 billion figure attached to its March financing. Existing investors have repeatedly returned across the company’s recent rounds as demand for AI tools across law firms and corporate legal departments has increased.

The startup now sits among the most highly valued private companies focused specifically on professional AI software. Its strategy is increasingly expanding beyond providing a legal assistant toward supplying models, agents and infrastructure that legal organizations can adapt to their own work.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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