Oxcel Finance has announced a technology-led broker building vision shaped by the experience and leadership of Ratib Zaman, Founder, CEO and Managing Director of the Australian finance business. The 2026 announcement places Zaman’s personal journey, from migrating from Bangladesh to Australia in 2014 to building businesses across finance, automotive retail, technology and lending, at the centre of the company’s next stage. Rather than presenting growth only as an internal revenue target, the company is positioning broker development as a core measure of its future progress.

A Founder Shaped by Movement and Momentum

Zaman arrived in Australia in 2014 and built his career through roles spanning finance, mortgage and asset lending, business management, government project management and automotive retail. That path did not follow a single industry line. It moved through practical operating environments where customer trust, process discipline and commercial judgement were required daily. Those experiences later shaped his view that financial services should be built around both strong relationships and better infrastructure.

His work now sits at the intersection of finance, technology and entrepreneurship. Across different stages of growth, ventures connected to Zaman have employed more than 100 people. That record forms part of a broader ambition to build businesses capable of changing how financial services are distributed and delivered in Australia, rather than simply adding another brokerage to an already crowded market.

Entrepreneurship Without the Hardship Narrative

Zaman’s story is often linked to migration and business building, but the emphasis is not on hardship. The focus is on ambition, calculated risk-taking and the discipline required to build in a new market. His public profile at ratib.com.au presents him as an Australian finance entrepreneur and technology-driven business builder with interests extending beyond traditional broking.

His career has also included ventures linked to finance, artificial intelligence and automotive technology, including Oxcel, Bixcel and DealerCore. Those businesses reflect a consistent operating theme: building systems that help brokers, dealerships and consumers make finance activity more efficient and accessible. Zaman’s professional updates and industry views are also shared through his LinkedIn profile , where his work is increasingly connected to artificial intelligence, lending systems and business development.

A Different View of Broker Growth

At the centre of Zaman’s current strategy is a simple philosophy: broker networks should not be measured only by how many brokers they acquire, but by how effectively they help brokers become stronger operators. That belief has become central to Oxcel Finance’s national broking and aggregation model, particularly in asset finance.

“We don’t want to buy brokers. We want to build brokers,” said Zaman. “A broker should be able to enter a network and find the training, lender access, systems and operational support needed to build a sustainable business. If brokers grow well, the network becomes stronger in a more meaningful way.”

This approach creates a different set of internal priorities. Oxcel Finance says its team is placing emphasis on broker capability, operational guidance, process support and technology adoption. The company’s broker-focused platform at brokers.oxcel.com.au is part of that direction, providing a dedicated entry point for finance professionals interested in the network model.

Artificial Intelligence Behind the Adviser

Zaman believes the next generation of finance professionals will spend less time on repetitive administration and more time on negotiation, judgement and relationship building. In his view, artificial intelligence and automation should not remove the human role in finance. Instead, they should reduce the manual workload that limits the ability of brokers to focus on clients, lenders and deal structure.

“Technology shouldn’t replace the ambition of a great broker. It should remove everything that gets in the way of it,” said Zaman. “The broker of the future should be a dealmaker and trusted adviser. Technology should increasingly handle the administration, compliance support, processing and repetitive work behind the scenes.”

That view reflects a wider shift across financial services. Automation is being used to improve document handling, workflow management, data capture and application processing. Artificial intelligence, commonly shortened to AI, refers to software that can perform tasks traditionally associated with human analysis, such as identifying patterns, summarising information or supporting decisions. Zaman sees these tools as infrastructure that can help finance operators scale with greater consistency.

2026 Recognition for Finance Entrepreneurship

Ratib Zaman has recently been recognized as the Best Finance Entrepreneur in Melbourne, Australia of 2026 by Best of Best Review. The recognition acknowledges his entrepreneurial journey, leadership and forward-looking approach to the future of Australian financial services.

The recognition reflects the broader philosophy behind his work: combining financial expertise with technology, entrepreneurship and automation while creating opportunities for other finance professionals to build sustainable businesses. It also aligns with Oxcel Finance’s focus on developing brokers through infrastructure, support and technology rather than measuring growth solely through network size.

Oxcel as a Platform for the Vision

Oxcel Finance is one example of Zaman’s broader operating philosophy becoming visible in the market. The company is building a national finance broking and aggregation network with a focus on asset finance, while also supporting mortgage and lending activity. Its public website at www.oxcel.com.au outlines its finance services, while customer feedback through its Google review profile includes more than 200 reviews, with customers frequently referencing responsiveness, professionalism and assistance with complex finance situations. You can email directly to ratib@oxcel.com.au .

The company’s longer-term ambition is to become a leading Australian asset finance brand by 2030. Zaman has described the target as a disciplined objective rather than a slogan. The path depends on broker capability, lender relationships, operational systems and the continued use of technology to reduce low-value administrative work.

Building Toward a Broader Finance Ecosystem

The announcement comes as finance broking continues to evolve alongside technology adoption, changing customer expectations and increased demand for faster application processes. Zaman’s position is that companies in the sector will need to combine trust-based advisory work with stronger digital infrastructure to remain relevant.

Oxcel Finance maintains an active public presence, including its Facebook page , but the company’s stated focus remains operational rather than promotional. Its broker building model is designed to support finance professionals seeking to create profitable businesses of their own, while giving the network a growth measure tied to the success of its participants.

For Zaman, the larger objective is not limited to one brokerage or one platform. It is to build Australian finance companies that use technology, people and entrepreneurship together. The current announcement positions Oxcel Finance as a practical step in that direction, linking a founder’s personal journey with a broker model built for a more automated financial services environment.

About Oxcel Finance

Oxcel Finance is an Australian finance broking and aggregation business founded and led by Ratib Zaman. Based in Melbourne, the company focuses on asset finance, lending support and broker network development. Oxcel Finance is building technology-led systems designed to support brokers with training, lender access, operational infrastructure and automation. The company’s broader vision is to help finance professionals build stronger businesses while improving the way lending services are delivered across Australia.