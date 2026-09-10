Apple Uses AI and 3D Printing to Build iPhone Duo’s Foldable Hinge

Apple is using AI algorithms and 3D printing during production of the hinge inside its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo. The manufacturing process is intended to improve alignment and address durability concerns that have affected foldable smartphones as their displays and hinges undergo repeated bending.

Apple introduced the Duo at its Surprise and Shine event on September 9. The company describes the hinge as a key part of the durability system behind the new foldable design.

AI Matches Each Hinge to Its Housing

Apple chief hardware officer Johny Srouji said AI algorithms are used during manufacturing to match each individual hinge with the housing that provides the best fit. A confocal laser then scans the topology of each unit before the manufacturing system 3D prints up to 25 microscopic layers of a custom photopolymer to reduce remaining surface irregularities.

The process is designed to produce more precise alignment between components. According to Apple’s official iPhone Duo announcement, the hinge contains more than 100 components and supports the center of the folding display when the phone is opened.

Apple also uses a 3D-printed hinge cover made from recycled titanium. The company says the wider durability system includes structural support ribs and a titanium plate beneath the folding display.

Apple Adds More Protection to the Folding Display

The inner screen uses a custom nano-texture finish designed to reduce glare and reflections. Apple has also added a scratch-resistant coating and a polymer cover layer that it says is up to 40% stiffer than comparable materials used elsewhere in the industry.

High-strength glass sits above and below the folding panel, while custom adhesives allow the display layers to move against one another as the phone opens and closes. Apple says this design reduces stress created by repeated bending.

Durability remains an important issue for foldable phones because their hinges and flexible displays experience mechanical movement that conventional smartphones avoid. Apple has not yet provided long-term consumer durability data for the Duo, so the effectiveness of its AI-assisted manufacturing and display protections will become clearer after the device reaches users.

The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 and will be available from October 23, with preorders beginning October 16.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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