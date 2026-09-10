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Sunshine Coast focused plantation shutter business has launched

ByEthan Lin

Sep 10, 2026

Sunshine Coast Shutters is pleased to announce the launch of its plantation shutter-focused business, Plantation Shutters Sunshine Coast. The brand, according to the company, focuses solely on plantation shutters and only operates in the Sunshine Coast market.

A spokesperson from the company said the following:

“Our goal is to bring our wealth of experience installing shutters across South East Queensland and focus on just the Sunshine Coast. We want to share our expertise with more people in this area, demonstrating that they can have highly effective shutters that meet their specific purposes.”

“We know what is in trend and what types of shutters work in different pockets of the Sunshine Coast. We’re able to deliver a high quality of service and provide advice on trend styles, colours, and installs, thanks to our focus on the local market.”

Plantation Shutters Sunshine Coast will carry timber, PVC, and aluminium shutters. All products are custom-measured and made to fit homes perfectly. The company is able to assist homeowners facing a variety of circumstances, including with western-facing living rooms that are unusable by midday and bathrooms that need shutters that won’t warp. They can also assist property owners with adding window treatment to year-round alfresco areas and enable them to make more use of their indoor/outdoor spaces.

The company has installed more than 2,400 window shutters since 2014 and offers a free in-home measure and quote service. The firm recommends timber basswood for property owners who want a substrate that holds a painted or stained finish beautifully, aluminium for covering large spans reliably and waterproof PVC for bathrooms, en-suites, and laundries where moisture resistance is paramount. The firm also offers bi-folding and sliding options, and hinged and fixed panels.

Examples of the company’s shutter work can be found on its website.

For more information about Sunshine Coast Shutters, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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