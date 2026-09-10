WLconnectivity Strengthens Integrated Connector and Custom Wire Harness Capabilities for Global Equipment Manufacturers

Guangdong Wanlian Technology Co., Ltd. (WLconnectivity) brings 18 years of technical experience to connection design, tooling, manufacturing, and sales support for equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Its portfolio includes wire-to-board, wire-to-wire, board-to-board, FPC/FFC, I/O, energy-storage, automotive, and circular connectors , plus M-series, D-Sub, industrial RJ45, USB, and custom wire harnesses for power and data connections.

Custom harness projects can start with drawings, samples, pinouts, or application requirements. Services include component selection, routing and manufacturability review, prototyping, testing, pilot production, and volume transfer. Coordinated engineering helps identify interface, space, thermal, and termination risks early.

WLconnectivity operates three production bases in Dongguan, Shaoguan, and Southeast Asia, with over 50,000 square meters of manufacturing space and more than 500 R&D and production professionals. Capabilities cover tooling, stamping, molding, assembly, harness processing, inspection, and testing. The company reports over 150 patents and certifications, supported by quality management systems and related credentials.

Its solutions serve consumer electronics, new energy, automotive, smart homes, 5G, medical equipment, aviation, and industrial robotics. Overseas offices support international projects.

For AI servers, network equipment, and data-center racks, WLconnectivity supplies connectors, cable assemblies, and harnesses for power entry, internal routing, and data links. Engineering reviews address current capacity, voltage drop, temperature rise, shielding, signal integrity, airflow, and service access. Prototype validation, continuity and Hi-Pot testing, termination checks, and process controls support repeatable manufacturing.

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