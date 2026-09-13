Meta’s Muse Reaches No. 2 on U.S. App Store With More Than 83,000 Downloads

Meta’s new personal AI agent, Muse, has recorded more than 83,000 U.S. iOS downloads since launching on Tuesday, according to Sensor Tower. The app has climbed to No. 2 on the U.S. App Store, although its early download numbers remain below several major consumer app launches from Meta and other AI companies.

The figures provide an early indication of consumer interest as Meta expands into AI agents that can complete tasks rather than only answer questions. The launch has also drawn attention from Wall Street, with MarketWatch reporting increased analyst interest following Muse’s arrival.

Muse Trails Meta’s Previous App Launches

Muse reached its current iOS download total over roughly two days. Threads, by comparison, recorded more than 4.3 million U.S. downloads on its first day, while the Meta AI app generated about 108,000 U.S. downloads during its debut.

ChatGPT exceeded 500,000 U.S. installs within six days of its 2023 iOS launch. Divided evenly, that represents about 83,300 downloads per day, approximately the total Muse needed two days to reach.

Muse is still moving higher on Apple’s charts, rising from No. 4 on Wednesday to No. 2 on Thursday. Its Android performance has been slower, with the app ranking No. 338 in Google Play’s Productivity category, while Android download figures are not yet available.

Those numbers also exclude people accessing Muse through the web and WhatsApp.

Meta Bets on Consumer AI Agents

Meta introduced Muse in its official launch announcement as a personal AI agent that can work across apps and services, browse websites, fill forms, send emails, arrange travel and make purchases. Users control which services Muse can access, while the agent operates through a dedicated Muse Secure VM.

Muse is initially available only in the U.S. on iOS, Android, the web and WhatsApp. Meta plans to bring the service to its AI glasses later.

The launch places Meta alongside companies developing consumer-facing agents that can carry out multi-step tasks. One competitor is Instinct, an AI assistant that operates through text messages and recently raised $350 million at a $2.5 billion valuation.

Instinct has recently added email addresses, Stripe and 1Password integrations, location sharing and the ability for users’ agents to communicate with one another to coordinate plans. Meta, meanwhile, is using its existing consumer platforms and services as part of its approach to personal AI.

Muse also arrives after years of scrutiny over Meta’s handling of privacy and consumer data. Those questions were part of the discussion surrounding the app when Muse launched earlier this week, as using a personal agent requires users to give the service access to information and services needed to complete tasks on their behalf.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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