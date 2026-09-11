Arsenal Health Includes Free Bloodwork With Every Membership

Arsenal Health, an integrated health and fitness company based in Colorado, has announced that bloodwork is now included with every membership. This update means members can receive testing without purchasing a separate lab package, and the benefit remains available as long as their membership is active.

A review of publicly advertised Colorado health, fitness, and longevity programs found no comparable provider offering the same combination of included bloodwork, clinical support, personalized fitness, nutrition, and recovery in a single membership.

With flexible membership options, personalized fitness coaching, recovery services, and a certified clinical team, Arsenal Health brings areas of health that are often handled separately into one coordinated system. Members receive guidance based on their results to make more informed decisions about clinical care, nutrition, training, supplements, and recovery.

Arsenal Health’s comprehensive functional lab panels evaluate more than 100 biomarkers related to hormone levels, metabolic function, inflammation, cardiovascular health, nutritional status, and liver and kidney function. Testing may also cover specialty markers such as homocysteine, cortisol, and Lipoprotein(a).

These markers can reveal factors that exercise alone may not address, such as fatigue, difficulty recovering, weight changes, disrupted sleep, or poor performance. Bloodwork gives Arsenal Health’s team objective data that may help explain those concerns and identify where a plan needs to change.

“Many people are told their bloodwork is normal even though they still feel terrible,” said Jake Rowzee, founder and CEO of Arsenal Health. “At Arsenal, we look at whether those markers are optimal for the individual, then connect the findings to clinical care, nutrition, training, and recovery so clients can feel and perform their best.”

Available testing options include the Hormone Health Panel, Metabolic Snapshot Panel, General Wellness Panel, Recovery Readiness Panel, and Supplement Optimization Panel. The appropriate markers are selected based on each member’s symptoms, medical history, lifestyle, questionnaire responses, and goals.

Arsenal Health reports having completed more than 15,000 tests and supported over 4,000 health optimizations. The Arvada location was also recognized with BusinessRate’s Best of 2026 award for Best Arvada Gym.

About Arsenal Health

Arsenal Health combines advanced diagnostics, clinical treatments, personalized fitness coaching, nutrition, and recovery under medical guidance. The company operates locations in Arvada and Centennial, Colorado, with a Louisville location scheduled to open in 2026.

More information is available at www.arsenalhealth.com .