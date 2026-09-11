Rockethot Consulting Group Named Exclusive Global Scale-up Partner for CynestX Incubator

Rockethot Consulting Group (RCG) has been appointed the exclusive global scale-up partner for the CynestX Incubator, under a three-year agreement covering brands graduating from the CynestX programme in the UK, Ireland, Dubai, Europe (France, Jersey and Holland), Morocco and South Africa.

The partnership addresses one of the least discussed problems in the incubator sector: what happens after a programme ends.

Brands typically leave incubation with a live platform, early traction and a loyal customer base, then face the very different challenge of trading profitably, week in and week out, under real commercial pressure. RCG will provide the commercial leadership layer at exactly that point.

CynestX has built a full stack of founder support across platform, fulfilment, education and talent. RCG completes it with board-level leadership, fractional directorship and flexible sales and marketing resources across its seven-pillar commercial framework, covering voice of the customer, customer acquisition, trading mentality, operational efficiency, conversion rate optimisation, customer retention, and insight and analytics.

James Davey, CEO & Co-Founder of Rockethot Consulting Group (RCG) and Managing Director & Founder of Digital Blueprint, said: “CynestX has built every layer of founder support a brand could need. We’re the capstone: the commercial leadership discipline that activates when a brand graduates and has to trade profitably under real pressure. That’s when our fractional directors, most of whom have over 30 years of senior retail operating experience, find the levers that actually move revenue and make sure the organisation can pull them without damaging what’s already been built.”

On the decision to work with a single partner across all territories, Davey added: “We could have signed three partnerships this year. We chose one. Exclusivity gives us permission to go deep across Northern Ireland, the UK, Europe, Morocco and South Africa. When you commit fully to one partner, you build shared language, shared standards, and something genuinely transformative.”

On the decision to work with a single partner across all territories, Davey added: “We could have signed three partnerships this year. We chose one. Exclusivity gives us permission to go deep across Northern Ireland, the UK, Europe, Morocco and South Africa. When you commit fully to one partner, you build shared language, shared standards, and something genuinely transformative.”

The agreement follows the appointment of Jessica Riso, COO & Co-Founder of Rockethot Consulting Group and Managing Director & Founder of Bounce, as the second member of RCG appointed to the CynestX advisory board.

‘Partnerships are at the heart of what we do at CynestX. Our collaboration with RCG brings together shared ambition, expertise and a genuine desire to create opportunities for businesses to grow, innovate and scale. We believe the strongest results happen when the right people, ideas and resources come together — and this partnership is a great example of that in action.’

— Emma Weaver, CEO & Co-Founder, CynestX

“Together, CynestX and RCG bring a powerful combination of infrastructure, expertise and commercial leadership to ambitious founders. We share a belief that great businesses need more than a great idea. They need the right capabilities and support around them to scale successfully. By bringing those strengths together, we can help turn that potential into sustainable, profitable businesses. We’re excited to work alongside Emma, Charlie and the CynestX team to make that happen.”

— Jessica Riso, COO & Co-Founder, Rockethot Consulting Group

Delivery will run through the RCG group’s three divisions: Rockethot Consulting Group for commercial leadership, Digital Blueprint for fractional directorship, digital execution and infrastructure, and Bounce for revenue strategy and B2B commercial models. RCG has people on the ground in the UK, South Africa, India and Northern Ireland to support CynestX graduates where they are.

Graduating CynestX brands will be able to access the partnership from September 2026.

About Rockethot Consulting Group

Rockethot is a modern consulting group that brings together specialist businesses, practical experience and experienced people to help ambitious brands grow. The company has gathered a collective of consultancies and agencies that cover areas such as retail, B2B sales, digital transformation, social commerce and customer experience.