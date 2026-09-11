DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

New Data From People Insight Reveals Women Leaders Underrate Their Impact More Than Men

ByEthan Lin

Sep 11, 2026

People Insight has announced the findings of new research that shows women leaders are more likely to underrate their impact than male leaders. Analysis of 2,120 leadership feedback (360 feedback) assessments across 105 organisations found that women and men rated themselves similarly. However, women received slightly higher ratings from others, creating a wider gap between how they saw themselves and how their leadership was experienced.

This pattern appeared across every competency measured, from Strategy and Influencing to Performance and Agility.

The findings suggest that many women are already having a strong leadership impact but may not fully recognise it. People Insight is therefore encouraging organisations to provide broader, evidence-based feedback that makes strengths as visible as development needs.

Tom Debenham, Managing Director at People Insight, said: “So many women are already having a stronger impact than they realise, but bringing this down to confidence alone isn’t good enough. Organisations need to help leaders recognise their strengths, trust the evidence and use those strengths more deliberately.”

People Insight cautions that conservative self-ratings are not necessarily a weakness. They may reflect high standards and a commitment to improvement, but without balanced feedback, they could also cause capable leaders to discount their achievements or hesitate over new opportunities.

The full report, The numbers are in: women leaders may have a stronger impact than they realise, explores the findings and how 360 feedback, coaching and action planning can make hidden strengths more visible.

Download the full report:

https://peopleinsight.co.uk/women-leaders-self-perception-gap/

About People Insight

People Insight partners with organisations across sectors to develop effective employee listening strategies and drive meaningful improvements to the employee experience through actionable surveys and 360 feedback. With industry-leading benchmark data spanning every sector, People Insight provides an unparalleled understanding of how employee experience varies across industries. By combining cutting-edge technology, generative AI and expert consultancy, People Insight supports the creation of outstanding workplace cultures rooted in evidence and insight.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Rockethot Consulting Group Named Exclusive Global Scale-up Partner for CynestX Incubator
Sep 11, 2026 Ethan Lin
Óscar Bonilla leads financial education events for business owners and communities in Colombia
Sep 11, 2026 Ethan Lin
Arsenal Health Includes Free Bloodwork With Every Membership
Sep 11, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801