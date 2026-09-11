New Data From People Insight Reveals Women Leaders Underrate Their Impact More Than Men

People Insight has announced the findings of new research that shows women leaders are more likely to underrate their impact than male leaders. Analysis of 2,120 leadership feedback (360 feedback) assessments across 105 organisations found that women and men rated themselves similarly. However, women received slightly higher ratings from others, creating a wider gap between how they saw themselves and how their leadership was experienced.

This pattern appeared across every competency measured, from Strategy and Influencing to Performance and Agility.

The findings suggest that many women are already having a strong leadership impact but may not fully recognise it. People Insight is therefore encouraging organisations to provide broader, evidence-based feedback that makes strengths as visible as development needs.

Tom Debenham, Managing Director at People Insight, said: “So many women are already having a stronger impact than they realise, but bringing this down to confidence alone isn’t good enough. Organisations need to help leaders recognise their strengths, trust the evidence and use those strengths more deliberately.”

People Insight cautions that conservative self-ratings are not necessarily a weakness. They may reflect high standards and a commitment to improvement, but without balanced feedback, they could also cause capable leaders to discount their achievements or hesitate over new opportunities.

The full report, The numbers are in: women leaders may have a stronger impact than they realise, explores the findings and how 360 feedback, coaching and action planning can make hidden strengths more visible.

Download the full report:

https://peopleinsight.co.uk/women-leaders-self-perception-gap/

About People Insight

People Insight partners with organisations across sectors to develop effective employee listening strategies and drive meaningful improvements to the employee experience through actionable surveys and 360 feedback. With industry-leading benchmark data spanning every sector, People Insight provides an unparalleled understanding of how employee experience varies across industries. By combining cutting-edge technology, generative AI and expert consultancy, People Insight supports the creation of outstanding workplace cultures rooted in evidence and insight.