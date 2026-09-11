Óscar Bonilla leads financial education events for business owners and communities in Colombia

MIAMI, FLORIDA — Óscar Bonilla, Ph.D., founder of Elite One Capital, is conducting financial education events for business owners and community members in Colombia throughout September 2026 to make money management, investing, planning and risk concepts easier to apply in everyday financial decisions.

The events are part of Bonilla’s work to explain financial concepts through familiar situations. Topics include debt management, household planning, entrepreneurship, investing and risk management.

Óscar Bonilla, Ph.D., financial educator and financial markets professional

Bonilla holds a Ph.D. from Stevens Institute of Technology and has more than 15 years of experience in financial markets and investment management. His educational work has reached audiences in the United States and Colombia.

Inflation, changing interest rates and market volatility affect household budgets as well as investment decisions. Bonilla believes that understanding these forces can help individuals and families protect their assets and make better-informed choices.

Bonilla is an adjunct assistant professor in the Bert W. Wasserman Department of Economics and Finance at Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business in New York. His career combines university teaching with practical experience in financial markets, investment management and capital allocation.

Óscar Bonilla reviews financial market data

Financial education beyond Wall Street

A central part of Bonilla’s approach is connecting financial concepts with situations that families encounter every day: rising gasoline prices, inflation, credit-card debt, loans, taxes, household planning, entrepreneurship and the need to build assets over time.

The global economy can feel distant until its effects reach the grocery store, the housing market, transportation costs or monthly household bills. His message begins with a straightforward premise: people can make better decisions when they understand how money works.

“Understanding how financial markets work is an essential skill for protecting and growing wealth in any economic environment. Financial education should be a tool for both personal and professional development,” Bonilla said.

This approach extends financial education beyond learning how to invest. It includes recognizing when debt supports a long-term goal and when it creates financial strain, developing planning habits, preparing for emergencies, evaluating business opportunities and learning how markets operate.

Starting early and learning at any age

Bonilla also supports introducing financial education during childhood. Teaching children about the value of money, saving, planning and responsible decision-making can help them avoid financial mistakes that have affected families across generations.

Starting early, however, does not mean that financial education has an age limit. Adults can also use it to reorganize their finances, manage debt, start a business, begin investing or reduce their dependence on the next paycheck.

From academia to investment management

Bonilla’s career brings together academic knowledge and investment experience. He is the founder of Elite One Trading, a professional financial education platform offering programs related to stock markets, technical and fundamental analysis, risk management and responsible investing.

He is also the founder and portfolio manager of Elite One Capital, an investment management firm. His work there focuses on portfolio management, market research and risk analysis.

A practical conversation for Hispanic communities

How can families protect themselves from inflation? When does debt become unmanageable? How should someone prepare for an emergency? Is it possible to begin investing with limited resources? Can a small business provide an additional source of income? How do international events affect the prices consumers pay every day?

Questions like these connect economic policy and financial markets with the realities families face. Bonilla maintains that understanding these relationships can help people develop a more deliberate approach to money and make decisions with a longer-term perspective.

Bonilla’s work has received institutional recognition. The Massachusetts Senate and Lynn City Council have recognized his contributions to financial education in Latino communities.

Knowledge as the starting point

During periods of economic uncertainty, financial education can improve planning, risk awareness and long-term financial stability. Bonilla’s message is that finance can be explained in practical terms and should not be reserved for specialists.

About Óscar Bonilla, Ph.D.

Óscar Bonilla is a Colombian financial educator and investment professional based in Florida. He holds a Ph.D. from Stevens Institute of Technology and is an adjunct assistant professor in the Bert W. Wasserman Department of Economics and Finance at Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business. He founded Elite One Trading and Elite One Capital and has more than 15 years of experience in investing and international financial markets.