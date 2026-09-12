RWA INC and Sproutly Expand Collaboration to Bring Real-World Environmental Assets On-Chain

RWA INC and Sproutly INC are expanding their collaboration around tokenized real-world environmental assets backed by measurable activity in the real world.

At the center of that collaboration is Sproutly, which enters this next phase from an established operating base: a live Web3 ecosystem built on more than three years of development, real-world environmental infrastructure, existing commercial activity and infrastructure already connecting real-world environmental assets to digital ownership and on-chain participation. Its foundation includes more than 711,250 tokenized agroforestry systems, more than 10 million square metres of restored land and blockchain infrastructure connecting environmental assets with digital ownership, measurable impact and on-chain participation.

Its next stage of growth is built around three applications on one shared infrastructure: a consumer platform for individual tree ownership and lifecycle tracking, a business platform for climate impact management and reporting, and a partner SaaS platform that enables external climate and nature organizations to bring their own projects and physical impact assets on-chain.

Three applications. One infrastructure. A scalable platform designed to bring environmental assets and impact projects from around the world on-chain.

“Sproutly is not simply launching another tokenized asset project. We have built the operating infrastructure around real environmental assets, real activity and real participation. With three applications sharing one platform, every new user, business and partner can strengthen the same ecosystem. That is the foundation for our next phase of growth.” Jaap Harmsma, CTO, Sproutly

Building on this foundation, the next phase will focus on turning this existing infrastructure into a broader distribution and adoption engine. Sproutly will expand its consumer and business applications while opening its partner platform to external organizations bringing new environmental projects and physical impact assets on-chain. Further details regarding token structure, eligibility, partnerships and launch mechanics will be communicated through Sproutly’s official channels.

For RWA INC, Sproutly represents more than a single project. It is a live example of how tokenization can move beyond financial assets and into large-scale real-world environmental infrastructure. By combining blockchain rails with measurable impact data and digital asset design, the model shows how RWAs can become more transparent, accessible and scalable.

Sproutly: sproutlyrwa.com

RWA INC: rwa.inc

Launch platform: launch.rwa.inc

About RWA INC

RWA INC, operated by RWA Global Inc., is a real-world asset infrastructure and consultancy platform focused on tokenization, digital asset launches and market infrastructure connecting real-world activity to blockchain markets.

About Sproutly INC

Sproutly is a Web3 ecosystem for tokenized environmental assets and real-world climate impact. It connects agroforestry systems, measurable restoration activity and digital asset infrastructure to bring environmental value on-chain in a more transparent and scalable way.

Important Notice

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal or tax advice, nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase securities or financial instruments.

Any reference to a token launch, listing, distribution, reward mechanism, future product or market activity is subject to applicable terms, eligibility requirements, legal and regulatory requirements and may be modified or delayed.

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