Fields Medalists Warn AI Labs Could Damage Open Mathematics Research

Twenty-five Fields Medal-winning mathematicians have signed an open letter warning that competition among AI companies to solve major mathematical problems could damage attribution, collaboration and open research. The group behind Math and AI argues that producing proofs faster is not enough if the mathematical community cannot properly examine, explain and integrate the underlying ideas.

In the open letter, titled A Severe Misalignment of AI in Mathematics, the mathematicians said AI-generated solutions are sometimes announced before researchers have enough time to prepare detailed explanations or connect new methods with previous work. They warned that this creates questions around attribution and plagiarism while potentially weakening the human process through which mathematical knowledge is developed and taught.

OpenAI Proof Intensifies Attribution Debate

The letter follows a dispute involving NYU professor Tristan Buckmaster, who accused OpenAI of pressuring him not to credit collaborator Levent Alpöge, an Anthropic employee, for work on an important mathematics problem. Buckmaster also questioned whether his use of Codex could have contributed to OpenAI’s subsequent work, which the company denies.

OpenAI announced an AI-generated solution to the Navier-Stokes Millennium Prize Problem on September 8. In its official publication, the company said around 10,000 concurrent AI agents worked on the problem, while the overall effort used millions of messages and hundreds of billions of output tokens.

OpenAI said its investigation found that Buckmaster’s previous Codex prompts could not have influenced its system and that it had not accessed his unpublished work. Its proposed Navier-Stokes solution still requires scrutiny from the mathematical community before its significance can be fully established.

The company also withdrew its sponsorship of a mathematics event at Caltech on Thursday after researchers at the university criticized its conduct.

Mathematicians Fear Incentives Could Shift Toward Secrecy

The signatories argue that large AI labs now have enough computing resources to spend heavily on promising mathematical problems once researchers reveal useful ideas. That could discourage mathematicians from discussing unfinished work openly if they fear an AI company could reach and announce a proof first.

Their concerns build on the Leiden Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Mathematics, published in June and endorsed by the International Mathematical Union. That declaration calls for clearer standards around attribution, transparency, access to AI systems and the role of human mathematicians as increasingly capable models enter research.

The new letter argues that mathematics depends on more than reaching correct answers. Researchers also develop methods, train students, identify new questions and gradually connect discoveries with a larger body of knowledge.

Its authors said similar questions will increasingly affect other scientific and creative professions as AI systems become capable of producing more of the final outputs that previously required years of human training.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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