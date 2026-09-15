Khosla Ventures Plans First Office Outside Menlo Park With New York Expansion

Khosla Ventures is opening its first office outside its longtime Menlo Park base, with a new location on 14th Street in New York expected to open this fall. Managing director Keith Rabois confirmed the expansion at TechCrunch’s StrictlyVC event, calling it a major step for a firm that does not even maintain an office in San Francisco.

The New York location will initially house a small number of Khosla investors, including Rabois. Its more distinctive feature will be what he described as an “executive briefing center” designed to connect portfolio companies directly with large corporate customers.

New Office Will Connect Startups With Fortune 500 Companies

Khosla plans to bring groups of around 10 to 12 portfolio companies into the center to meet with a Fortune 500 company, potentially four days each week. Rabois said the format can help startups secure pilot programs and customers while keeping the office active beyond its investing staff.

The firm has not announced a precise opening date beyond this fall. Rabois said construction was underway but acknowledged that the schedule remained uncertain.

The expansion follows Rabois’ own move to the East Coast. He relocated to be closer to his family in Washington, D.C., while continuing his role as a managing director at Khosla Ventures.

Rabois Sees Different Strengths in New York’s Talent Pool

Rabois said New York has a strong supply of junior technology workers, pointing to portfolio company Ramp as an example of a business that has successfully recruited graduates and developed talent internally.

He was less confident about the availability of senior engineers and architect-level technical employees. Experienced executives can also be difficult to recruit into companies with five-day office cultures because many live outside Manhattan and face lengthy commutes, he said.

Ramp has responded by developing more employees internally instead of relying heavily on senior external hires. Rabois said that strategy can work, but companies that need experienced executives such as chief financial officers or senior sales leaders can face greater difficulties.

The New York office arrives as the city’s technology workforce expands. CBRE’s 2026 Scoring Tech Talent report found that the New York metro area reached 394,300 tech workers in 2025, surpassing the San Francisco Bay Area’s 375,730 for the first time in the report’s 13-year history.

Khosla’s expansion still leaves its Menlo Park operation as the firm’s main base. But the New York office gives the venture firm a permanent presence closer to East Coast founders, investors and corporate customers while creating a dedicated venue for its portfolio companies to pursue commercial relationships.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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