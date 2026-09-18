Cybersecurity incidents in 2026 have affected governments, critical infrastructure, healthcare providers, technology companies, and millions of individuals. Data breaches, ransomware attacks, supply-chain compromises, and infrastructure intrusions have exposed sensitive information, disrupted operations, and raised concerns about the security of systems that underpin daily life.

The incidents span alleged exposure of U.S. Social Security data, attacks on water and energy systems, major healthcare breaches, software supply-chain compromises, and disruptions at companies including Klue, Hasbro, Instructure, Stryker, and Boston Scientific.

Questions Remain Over Social Security Data Exposure

Investigations continue into data handling practices at the U.S. Social Security Administration after personnel linked to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gained access to agency systems. A federal whistleblower alleged that a live copy of the Social Security database was uploaded to an unsecured third-party server.

According to reports, the database may have contained Social Security numbers and personal information belonging to most living Americans. Court filings indicate the Social Security Administration is still determining what data was stored on the server, while lawsuits remain ongoing.

Two senior House Democrats investigating the matter described the potential exposure as one of the largest data breaches in U.S. history. The controversy has continued more than a year after DOGE’s activities within federal agencies.

Water And Energy Systems Face Growing Cyber Threats

Cyberattacks targeting civilian infrastructure intensified throughout the year. Several incidents in Europe affected energy facilities, water systems, and dams, with some attacks attributed to or linked with Russian actors.

Poland’s energy grid, a Swedish thermal plant, and a Norwegian dam were among the affected facilities. Earlier this year, hackers also targeted water treatment plants in Poland.

U.S. authorities later warned that Iranian-linked hackers were actively targeting American critical infrastructure. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said more than 100 U.S. water providers were targeted during the summer, including privately owned utilities.

Klue Breach Spreads To Hundreds Of Companies

Market intelligence provider Klue suffered a breach that affected nearly 200 companies, including cybersecurity firms such as Jamf, HackerOne, and LastPass.

Klue said attackers gained access using a credential originally issued in 2022 for a limited pilot project. The breach exposed customer cloud-service keys, allowing hackers to access and steal data belonging to Klue’s clients.

The company later informed customers that it had reached an agreement with the extortion group known as Icarus to prevent publication of the stolen data. However, Klue also disclosed that another hacking group possessed part of the stolen information.

Instagram Accounts Hijacked Through Meta AI Chatbot

Thousands of Instagram accounts were compromised after attackers exploited Meta’s AI chatbot to obtain password reset access.

According to reports, attackers impersonated account owners and convinced the chatbot to send password reset codes to email addresses controlled by the attackers. The issue reportedly affected tens of thousands of accounts before Meta addressed the flaw.

The incident drew attention because the attackers did not rely on traditional hacking techniques. Instead, they abused account recovery processes through the chatbot.

Supply-Chain Attacks Reach Open Source And Enterprise Software

Software supply-chain attacks became one of the year’s most significant cybersecurity issues. Multiple open-source projects and security-focused products were compromised, including tools associated with Aqua Security, Bitwarden, and Checkmarx.

The attacks allowed malicious code to spread through software updates and enabled attackers to steal credentials, passwords, and authentication tokens. Several downstream organizations were affected, including OpenAI and Vercel.

European cybersecurity officials later confirmed a major data theft linked to the campaign. Australian authorities arrested two suspects in August in connection with some of the attacks.

Identity Document Breaches Expose Millions

Identity verification company IDScan confirmed a breach after hackers advertised access to a database containing information tied to approximately 150 million drivers across the United States and Canada.

The incident added to a series of breaches involving passports and driver’s licenses exposed through hotel systems, financial services, prison communication providers, and visa-processing platforms.

The breaches occurred as more organizations adopted identity-verification requirements for access to digital services, increasing the amount of sensitive identification data stored online.

Healthcare Sector Records Major Data Losses

Healthcare organizations continued to face large-scale data breaches throughout 2026. Insurance provider DentaQuest reported a breach affecting 15 million individuals, making it one of the largest healthcare incidents of the year.

CareCloud disclosed the theft of medical records belonging to at least 3.7 million patients. Separately, a breach at Aesto Health was later confirmed to have affected approximately 9.5 million patients across multiple healthcare providers.

Corporate Attacks Cause Operational Disruptions

Toymaker Hasbro spent weeks recovering from a cyberattack discovered in March. The company experienced prolonged service disruptions, delayed regulatory filings, and operational challenges while responding to the incident.

Education technology company Instructure also faced significant disruption after the ShinyHunters group breached its Canvas learning platform. More than 30 million students and staff had personal information stolen.

After ransom demands were rejected, attackers allegedly compromised the system again and altered Canvas login pages during school examination periods. Instructure later paid the ransom.

Medical Technology Firms Hit By Destructive Intrusions

Medical device manufacturer Stryker suffered a cyberattack in March that resulted in tens of thousands of employee devices being remotely wiped. U.S. officials later linked the responsible group to Iranian intelligence operations.

The attack disrupted business operations and affected the company’s financial results during the first quarter.

Boston Scientific experienced a separate cyberattack in August that disrupted global operations. The company said the incident affected some patients, interrupted shipments, and prevented the creation of new orders.

Recovery efforts continued into September as the company worked to restore affected systems.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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