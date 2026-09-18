Madan & Freis Group Announces South Florida Real Estate Partnership Combining Luxury Marketing Expertise and Institutional Valuation Discipline

Most real estate partnerships bring together people with similar backgrounds. Madan & Freis Group was built differently: combine two complementary skill sets, strategic marketing and client relationship management with disciplined property valuation and analysis, and let each partner lead where they are strongest.

Co-founders Denise Madan and Joel Freis have together represented more than 2,000 home sales exceeding $1 billion in volume, ranking among the top 1% of Realtors in America, with more than 50 years of combined experience serving buyers, sellers, investors and families throughout South Florida.

The Marketing Force: Denise Madan

Most real estate agents learn marketing after entering the business. Madan entered real estate with a marketing foundation already built.

Before earning her real estate license in 1999, Madan built a career in advertising, marketing and public relations. That experience continues to shape how she approaches real estate today, from identifying what makes a property distinctive to determining how it should be positioned, presented and promoted to the right audience.

For Madan, marketing a home is about much more than putting it on the market. It is about understanding the story behind the property, knowing what will make buyers respond and creating a strategy designed to generate attention and interest.

Her approach was demonstrated nationally when she listed and sold NBA star Dwyane Wade’s luxury Miami home in 2010 after the property had previously been listed with two other real estate companies without selling. Madan approached the challenge the same way she does today: determine what previous efforts may have missed, reposition the property and execute a new marketing strategy.

That philosophy extends to her own career. Madan has always believed that experience should never replace education. Throughout more than two decades in real estate, she has continued investing in advanced education, training and professional development to stay current with an evolving industry and better serve her clients.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Miami and has been a licensed real estate professional since 1999.

The Valuation Discipline: Joel Freis

While Madan focuses on marketing and client relationships, Freis brings extensive valuation experience from completing thousands of Broker Price Opinions for lenders, institutional clients and hedge funds.

His approach is grounded in market evidence, competing inventory and buyer behavior rather than seller expectations. This analytical discipline helps clients understand realistic pricing, potential improvements and selling strategies.

It also supports the team’s probate, REO and investment real estate work, where accurate valuations can significantly affect results.

The Madan & Freis Difference

The partners’ different strengths are intentional.

Madan leads with relationships, marketing and presentation, drawing on her advertising and public relations background to position properties through strategic presentation, digital marketing and storytelling designed to create demand rather than simply announce that a home is available.

Freis brings a valuation-driven, analytical approach to pricing, market positioning and negotiation.

Denise knows how to position and market a property so buyers recognize its value. Joel knows how to analyze the market to determine what that value is.

Together, that is the Madan & Freis difference.

Radical Honesty on Price

Madan & Freis Group would rather lose a listing than promise a homeowner a price the market will not support.

Sellers often interview several agents and understandably gravitate toward the person who suggests the highest price. But an inflated list price does not necessarily produce a higher sale. It can result in a property sitting on the market, repeated price reductions, lost momentum and a weaker negotiating position.

Madan and Freis believe their responsibility is to give clients the information they need to make an informed decision, even when that information is not necessarily what they hoped to hear.

At the same time, price is not automatically the first thing the team changes when a property is not selling.

Before recommending a price adjustment, they evaluate the entire picture: positioning, presentation, buyer feedback, digital exposure, competing inventory and whether a change in marketing strategy could improve the outcome.

A property that is not selling has a reason. The reason is not always price.

Probate: Where Both Skill Sets Matter Most

Probate is a core specialty for Madan & Freis Group, combining the partners’ complementary strengths to support families settling an estate.

These situations may involve grief, attorneys, heirs, repairs and decisions about selling a property as-is or preparing it for market. Freis provides valuation and financial analysis, while Madan manages marketing, presentation and client guidance.

Together, they help families understand a property’s value, evaluate potential selling strategies and choose a realistic path forward with patience, empathy and clarity.

Community and Giving Back

For Madan, success comes with a responsibility to give back. She has served on the Executive Board of the Kennedy Kids Foundation for several years, supporting programs for children and young people, including youth mental health initiatives.

She also supports the Diabetes Research Institute and organizations focused on animal welfare and rescue. Her commitment reflects her belief that success is most meaningful when it helps others.

This philosophy extends to her clients. Madan strives to create “Raving Fans,” clients who feel so well cared for that they confidently recommend the team to family and friends.

Freis also maintains strong ties to South Florida. He moved to Weston partly so his daughter could attend local schools, giving the team a personal understanding of the community and the families relocating there.

Career Milestones Reflect the Partnership’s Experience

Madan & Freis Group reports more than 2,000 combined home sales and more than $1 billion in combined career volume. The group also identifies more than 50 years of combined experience and a national ranking among the top 1% of Realtors in America.

Denise Madan has been licensed since 1999 and is credited with more than 700 home sales. Joel Freis has been licensed since 1998 and is credited with approximately 1,200 home sales, in addition to his institutional valuation background.

The group’s reported specialties include luxury real estate, probate, REO and bank owned properties, and investment real estate.

The partnership is affiliated with Compass Florida, LLC, doing business as Compass. Its office is located at 2500 Weston Road, Suite 404, Weston, Florida 33331.

About Madan & Freis Group

Madan & Freis Group is a South Florida real estate team affiliated with Compass (Compass Florida, LLC d/b/a Compass). Co-founded by Denise Madan and Joel Freis, the group represents buyers, sellers, investors and families throughout South Florida, including Weston , Parkland , Plantation , Coral Gables , Pembroke Pines , South Miami and surrounding communities.

The team specializes in luxury real estate, probate transactions, REO and bank-owned property, and investment real estate. With more than 50 years of combined experience and more than 2,000 home sales exceeding $1 billion, Madan and Freis combine strategic marketing, experienced client representation and valuation-driven analysis to help clients make informed real estate decisions.

Additional information about the team and its services is available through MadanFreisGroup.com . Visitors can also explore the group’s About page , Our Expertise , Contact page , and Free Home Valuation service or contact Joel Freis at joel@joelfreis.com .

The company also provides information about its Cash Offer , Expired Listings , and Blog resources.