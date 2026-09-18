Abbotsford, British Columbia Based Modality Technology Partners Named Finalist in 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards

Modality Technology Partners Inc. has been named a top 10 finalist in the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a prestigious recognition celebrating excellence and leadership in the managed service provider industry.

This honor places Modality Technology Partners among a select group of top-performing MSPs who are redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. This nomination celebrates the work Modality does every day, helping businesses solve difficult technology challenges, build client trust, and stay productive, protected, and prepared in an increasingly complex technology landscape.

“This recognition reflects the passion and hard work of our team. We don’t just fix technology problems. We provide strategic IT that is focused on business outcomes,” said Jeremy Hein, CEO of Modality Technology Partners Inc. “Being named a finalist is an honor, and it reminds us that the long hours, hard work, and commitment we put into supporting our clients really matter.”

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlights MSPs that lead with innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Finalists are selected through a competitive review process examining business growth, client outcomes, innovation, and overall impact in the MSP community and among the clients they serve.

Winners will be announced at the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards on December 9, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“We’re honored to stand beside our fellow finalists,” Hein added. “This recognition belongs to our entire team at Modality. It’s a signal to our clients that we are doing exactly what we set out to do: deliver strategic IT services that help businesses improve efficiency, reduce risk, strengthen resilience, and move forward with confidence. I’m incredibly grateful to our team who bring this mission to life—and to our clients for trusting us to support their businesses.”

For more information about Modality Technology Partners Inc., visit https://modality.ca.

About Modality Technology Partners Inc.

Modality Technology Partners Inc. is a managed IT services provider based in Abbotsford, British Columbia, serving businesses across the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Edmonton, and Western Canada. Modality helps growing organizations build secure, reliable, and well-aligned technology environments through managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity, AI and automation solutions, business continuity planning, helpdesk support, and strategic IT leadership.

Through its strategic IT model, industry focus, and standards-based framework, Modality helps clients improve productivity, streamline operations, strengthen cybersecurity, and make technology decisions that support long-term business growth. The company works with organizations across industries including construction, manufacturing, professional services, transportation, logistics, agriculture, and other business-focused sectors.

Optional Bio for Media Inquiries

Jeremy Hein, CEO of Modality Technology Partners Inc., leads an Abbotsford-based managed IT services firm focused on helping small to mid-size businesses use technology with greater clarity, security, and confidence. With a strong focus on construction and manufacturing, Jeremy and the Modality team leverage their industry experience to support client infrastructure, improve workflows, strengthen cybersecurity, and build operational resilience through a standards-based technology framework.