Darren Webb of Team Webb Real Estate Announces More Than $6 Million in Recent Pending and Closed Real Estate Volume

Recent Transactions Total More Than $6 Million

Darren Webb, owner and broker of Team Webb Real Estate in Edmond, Oklahoma, has announced more than $6 million in recent pending and closed residential real estate volume representing buyers and sellers throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

The reported activity totals approximately $6,086,400 and includes $2,769,900 in seller side pending listings along with approximately $3,316,500 in buyer side closed and pending transactions.

On the seller side, seven recent listings represented by Webb reached pending status in an average of 10.9 days, compared with a 40.6 day average for the comparable market data used in Team Webb’s analysis. Based on those figures, the properties reached pending status approximately 73 percent faster overall.

On the buyer side, Webb represented purchasers in five recently closed transactions totaling $1,836,500 and three additional pending transactions totaling approximately $1.48 million.

“More than $6 million in pending and closed volume in this period reflects the breadth of the work we are doing for both buyers and sellers. We are getting listings under contract, but we are also actively helping buyers identify properties, negotiate effectively and move successfully toward closing. Strong representation matters on both sides of the transaction,” said Darren Webb, owner and broker of Team Webb Real Estate.

Seller Side Results Across Multiple Price Points

The seven seller side transactions totaled $2,769,900 and ranged in price from $170,000 to $550,000.

The properties included 637 Redstone Avenue at $170,000, which went pending in 13 days compared with a 46 day comparable market average; 3701 SE 51st Street at $235,000, which went pending in seven days compared with 43 days; and 12424 SW 12th Street at $349,900, which went pending in 15 days compared with 58 days.

Additional properties included 1412 E. Covell Road at $440,000, which reached pending status in three days compared with a 25 day comparable average; 125 NW 147th Street at $475,000, which went pending in 16 days compared with 35 days; 1113 NW 195th Street at $550,000, which went pending in 10 days compared with 45 days; and 8701 Grey Joy Road at $550,000, which went pending in 12 days compared with 32 days.

Combined, the seven properties averaged 10.9 days to pending status compared with the 40.6 day comparable market average cited in the analysis.

Source: OKC MLS.

Several transactions illustrate the different circumstances involved in reaching pending status. The property at 3701 SE 51st Street generated multiple offers and went pending in seven days. The property at 1412 E. Covell Road initially entered into a contract before the original buyer withdrew. A replacement contract was subsequently secured while the property remained within a relatively short marketing period.

At the higher end of the reported price range, 1113 NW 195th Street went pending in 10 days compared with the cited 45 day comparable market average.

Buyer Representation Accounts for Approximately $3.3 Million

Team Webb Real Estate also reported eight recent buyer side transactions with combined closed and pending volume of approximately $3,316,500.

Five completed transactions totaled $1,836,500, with individual transaction values of $265,000, $290,000, $325,500, $410,000, and $546,000.

Three additional pending buyer transactions totaled approximately $1.48 million, with transaction values of approximately $395,000, $485,000, and $600,000.

The eight transactions span price points from $265,000 to $600,000 across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Buyers working with Team Webb have access to advanced property search , AI-powered smart search , interactive map search , mortgage calculators , and real-time market reports — tools designed to help buyers move quickly and make informed decisions in a competitive market.

Source: OKC MLS.

Business Continues to Draw Repeat, Referral, and Digital Clients

According to Team Webb Real Estate, recent seller business has come from multiple channels, including past clients, referrals, and online discovery.

Some sellers represented in the recent activity were returning clients completing an additional transaction, while others were introduced through referrals developed during Webb’s three decades working in the Oklahoma City metropolitan real estate market.

The firm also reported that one recent seller discovered Team Webb Real Estate while using ChatGPT to research real estate agents in Edmond. The inquiry represents an emerging form of online discovery as consumers increasingly use artificial intelligence tools alongside traditional search engines, referrals, and real estate platforms when researching professional services.

More Than Three Decades in Oklahoma Real Estate

Webb has worked in real estate sales since 1994 and founded Team Webb Real Estate in 2023. The Edmond based company works with residential buyers and sellers as well as investors and property owners throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Webb reports a career record of 699 transactions totaling more than $500 million in sales. His professional background also includes certifications related to property management and negotiation, membership in the Edmond Board of REALTORS®, and recognition as a Major Investor in RPAC.

Webb has also served as a real estate coach for Tom Ferry and Mike Ferry.

Team Webb Real Estate provides residential sales, buyer representation, investment property assistance, property management, and rental related services. The company serves Edmond , Oklahoma City , Deer Creek , Arcadia , Luther , Jones , Guthrie , Yukon , Mustang , Moore , Norman , Choctaw , Midwest City , Harrah , The Village , Warr Acres , and surrounding areas.

Additional information about the company and its real estate services is available through the Team Webb Real Estate website.

Recent Results Highlight Activity on Both Sides of the Market

The recently reported transactions provide a snapshot of Team Webb Real Estate’s activity across both listing and buyer representation.

For sellers, the seven pending properties show varying timelines across multiple price points and communities. For buyers, the eight closed and pending transactions demonstrate activity ranging from $265,000 to approximately $600,000.

Rather than representing activity on only one side of the residential market, the combined figures reflect transactions involving both homeowners bringing properties to market and purchasers working toward completed acquisitions.

The company reports that its approach to seller representation includes property preparation, pricing analysis, marketing, negotiation, and transaction management. Buyer representation includes property identification, offer preparation, negotiation, inspections, and coordination through closing.

Based in Edmond, Team Webb Real Estate continues to provide these services across communities throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

About Team Webb Real Estate

Darren Webb is the owner and broker of Team Webb Real Estate , an Edmond, Oklahoma based real estate company serving buyers, sellers, investors, and property owners throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. Webb has worked in real estate sales since 1994 and reports 699 career transactions totaling more than $500 million in sales. Team Webb Real Estate provides residential sales, buyer representation, investment property assistance, property management, and negotiation services. Company information is available at teamwebbok.com , and inquiries may be directed to darren@teamwebbok.com .

Connect with Webb and Team Webb Real Estate on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X (Twitter) .