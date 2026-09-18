Danny Navarro Announces 262+ Homes Sold as Orange County Referral Business Expands Focus on First Generation Buyers

Danny Navarro of Caterra Real Estate Team at Century 21 has closed 262+ homes across 12+ years in Orange and Los Angeles counties — a practice built on a specific and demanding principle.

When a client has been told homeownership is not possible, find out whether that is actually true.

Navarro completes roughly 35 to 45 transactions a year, and most of that volume comes from repeat clients and referrals rather than advertising. He entered the business at 29.

The Clients Other Agents Pass On

Navarro built part of his practice deliberately around buyers who get filtered out early: working families, first-generation homebuyers, households using housing-assistance programs, buyers repairing credit, and small landlords assembling a first portfolio.

Those clients usually do not arrive ready to write an offer. There is work first — a credit issue to resolve, down-payment assistance to understand, a payment target that requires a different property strategy, an offer that has to compete without pushing the buyer somewhere financially uncomfortable.

That preparation is the job, not a preamble to it. And it is unpaid, sometimes for months, with no guarantee it converts. Most agents cannot afford the patience, which is precisely why the clients get told no.

Navarro’s approach is to determine whether an obstacle is a genuine dead end or a problem that needs more preparation and creativity.

Why First-Generation Buyers Need More

A buyer whose parents owned property has a resource they may not recognize: someone at Thanksgiving who can explain escrow, inspections, property taxes, equity, and what a roof costs.

A first-generation buyer is learning all of it while simultaneously making the largest financial decision of their life, often on a deadline, often while being asked to sign documents they have never seen before.

Navarro treats education as part of representation. The goal is not to persuade someone to buy — it is to make sure they understand what ownership actually means financially, and whether this particular opportunity moves them toward their goals or away from them.

Client feedback reflects the follow-through. One investor describes Navarro staying involved after a duplex purchase — connecting the owners with painters and electricians, then helping market the rental units. Another cites his willingness to stay in the transaction when it got difficult.

Agent, Buyer, Builder, Landlord, Investor

Navarro has occupied five positions in real estate, not one. He has been the agent, the buyer, the builder, the landlord, and the investor.

That changes what he sees. A single-family property may have ADU potential. A duplex may be housing and income at once. A dated property may hold value-add opportunities invisible in its current condition. A landlord may need renovation cost weighed honestly against achievable rent. An investor may care far less about cosmetics than about zoning, layout, redevelopment potential, and long-term yield.

His professional profiles identify expertise in development, new construction, ADUs, affordable housing projects, multifamily homes, and investment property — which is why wealth-building, rather than transactions, is the frame he works in.

For smaller investors who do not think of themselves as investors at all, that can start modestly: buying a duplex and living in one unit, or adding an ADU to a property already owned.

Honesty That Costs Commission

Creative problem-solving does not mean every idea works, and Navarro is direct that sometimes the right advice is the unprofitable one.

Sometimes a client should wait. Sometimes an investor’s numbers do not work. Sometimes a seller’s price expectation is not supported by the market. Sometimes a buyer qualifies for a payment that will still be uncomfortable in year three. Sometimes the property is simply wrong.

Each of those conversations can cost a commission — which is what makes them meaningful when they happen anyway. His standard is that a client should be measurably better off, financially and personally, for having worked with him. That requires asking not whether a deal can close, but whether closing it moves the client forward.

It is also why the business runs on referrals. A referral requires a former client to attach their own reputation to the recommendation, and that is not something marketing produces.

Playing the Long Game

Navarro speaks regularly with youth organizations, and his message compresses to three ideas: do the work, tell the truth, play the long game.

He uses real estate as the illustration because the arc is visible. Homeownership may begin with repairing credit. Investing may begin with one modest property. A career may begin without every advantage or answer — his own started at 29.

That view shapes how he thinks about client relationships too. A first home can become a rental. A rental can fund the next purchase. A growing family needs more space. Parents eventually ask about buying for their children. Equity in one property becomes the foundation of another.

He aims to remain a trusted resource throughout each stage of a client’s real estate journey.

Communities Served

He also serves Corona del Mar, Tustin, and communities throughout Los Angeles County.

Buyers can browse luxury homes , golf course homes , and homes with pools .

Career and Professional Highlights

Danny Navarro has sold more than 262 homes during more than 12 years in real estate and completes approximately 35 to 45 closings annually. He entered the industry at age 29 and serves clients throughout Orange County and Los Angeles County. His experience includes working as an agent, buyer, builder, landlord, and investor, providing perspective across property ownership and real estate transactions.

Navarro’s specialties include first generation homebuyers, multifamily properties, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), new construction, development, and investment properties. His clients include working families, small landlords, buyers using housing assistance programs, and individuals rebuilding their credit for homeownership. His business is primarily driven by repeat clients and referrals. Navarro is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and affiliated with Century 21 under California DRE #01938421.

Working With Danny Navarro

Sellers can request a free home valuation .

Buyers can run an advanced search , try the AI smart search , explore the map search , browse newest and featured listings or open houses , review market reports , or estimate payments with the mortgage calculator .

To start a conversation, contact Danny Navarro or call 949-903-6633.

About Danny Navarro

Danny Navarro is a REALTOR® with Caterra Real Estate Team at Century 21, serving buyers, sellers, investors, and landlords throughout Orange County and Los Angeles County from Santa Ana, California.

With 12+ years of experience and 262+ homes sold, his practice spans residential real estate, multifamily property, investment property, development, new construction, and ADU opportunities. He typically completes 35 to 45 transactions annually, driven primarily by referrals and repeat clients.

Navarro focuses particularly on helping working families, first-generation buyers, and property owners use real estate to build long-term financial stability. He is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and speaks regularly with youth organizations on work ethic, honesty, and patience.

Learn more at CaterraRE.com . Additional information and professional profiles are available through Google Business Profile , Zillow , Realtor.com , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .