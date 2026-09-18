David A. Ward Sr. Announces 2026 Leadership Award

David A. Ward Sr., founder of the Humanistic Shift™ and the Humanistic Side of Safety™, has announced his recognition with a Leadership Award from the CXO 2.0 Leadership Conference 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award recognizes Ward’s work in advancing leadership accountability, employee safety, and human-centered culture change across organizations. Drawing from four decades of experience in safety, investigations, federal service, insurance, corrections, and industry, Ward continues to promote a shift from compliance-based safety programs toward leadership systems that consider the lives, families, and futures affected by every workplace decision.

A Recognition Rooted in Safety Leadership

The CXO 2.0 Leadership Conference brings together executives, founders, advisors, and organizational leaders to discuss emerging issues in management, culture, innovation, and performance. Ward’s recognition reflects his long-standing focus on reframing safety as a leadership obligation rather than a procedural requirement. His work addresses the gap between what executives believe is occurring inside an organization and what frontline employees may actually experience during daily operations.

Ward’s background includes service as a Senior Safety Consultant for National Accounts at Sentry Insurance, CEO and Founder of Safety By Design Consultant Services, a Federal Investigator with OSHA’s Whistleblower Protection Program, a National Safety Examiner for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and service in the United States Air Force. Across these roles, he has led safety operations, examined workplace systems, trained executive leaders and employees, and investigated complex concerns connected to safety, communication, accountability, and organizational trust.

The Humanistic Side of Safety Shift

Ward’s current platform, the Humanistic Side of Safety™ Shift™, centers on the principle that employee safety must be connected to leadership values, families, and long-term organizational stability. The approach helps leaders examine whether their decisions, expectations, internal messaging, and accountability systems align with the value they place on their workforce.

The framework includes leadership truth assessment, cultural alignment mapping, humanistic leadership training, workforce engagement strategy, accountability systems, and measurable progress tracking. These tools help organizations identify leadership blind spots, strengthen internal communication, and rebuild trust between executives, supervisors, and employees. Additional information about Ward’s work is available through his official website at davidawardsrspeaks.com .

Books That Connect Safety to Families

Ward has authored four books that support his broader mission of changing how organizations and families talk about safety. His first book, The Faces of Safety and Those Left Behind When Tragedy Strikes, focuses on the families who face emotional, physical, mental, and financial consequences when workplace safety fails. The book encourages leaders to look beyond statistics, reports, and regulatory records.

His multicultural children’s safety coloring book, Coloring Your Way to Safety at Home, School, and Play, engages children, parents, relatives, and caregivers in conversations about safety in familiar settings. The Humanistic Side of Safety™ presents Ward’s case for valuing employees as individuals, not positions to be filled. His most recent book, Bridging The Leadership Gap, focuses on executive alignment, definitions, expectations, accountability, trust, and values-driven leadership.

A Message for Owners and Executives

Ward’s award announcement also reinforces his call for owners, executives, and board members to treat safety as a core measure of leadership. His work challenges organizations to assess whether they pursue production goals, quality expectations, and financial outcomes without giving enough attention to the people doing the work.

“Investing in employee safety speaks volumes about how much ownership values its employees’ lives and their families’ futures,” said Ward. “We can no longer accept injuries and fatalities as the cost of doing business. Owners, executives, and board members are responsible for leading with one committed voice, clear values, defined expectations, and accountability that protects every person under their care.”

Recognized As The Best Humanistic Safety Leadership In The United States Of 2026

David A. Ward Sr. has been recognized as the “ Best Humanistic Safety Leadership in the United States of 2026 ,” with the award announced on BestofBestReview.com. The honor reflects his commitment to human-centered safety leadership.

The recognition supports Ward’s mission to help organizations move beyond compliance and protect employees, families, and workplace culture.

Public Platform and Ongoing Engagement

Ward continues to share articles, safety commentary, leadership observations, and speaking updates through professional and social platforms. His public presence includes LinkedIn , where he discusses leadership alignment and safety culture, along with video and community updates on YouTube , TikTok , and Facebook . David A. Ward Sr. can also be reached at dawsr@davidawardsrspeaks.com or +1 219 669 9043.

The Leadership Award announcement positions Ward’s work within a broader international conversation about trust, accountability, and workforce engagement. His message emphasizes that fewer injuries, stronger teams, and safer families begin with leadership behavior. Through speaking, training, writing, and consulting, Ward continues to advocate for safety as a human obligation reflected in daily decisions, not only in policies, inspection records, or compliance documentation.

About David A. Ward Sr.

David A. Ward Sr. is the founder of the Humanistic Shift™ and the Humanistic Side of Safety™. He is an author, keynote presenter, executive safety authority, United States Air Force veteran, former OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program Federal Investigator, former CEO and Founder of Safety By Design Consultant Services, former National Safety Examiner for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and former Senior Safety Consultant for National Accounts at Sentry Insurance. His work focuses on safety culture, executive leadership alignment, leadership accountability, workforce engagement, and the human impact of workplace injuries and fatalities on organizations and families.