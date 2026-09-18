Meta Launches Meta One Subscription Service With Expanded AI Features Across Facebook, Instagram, And WhatsApp

Meta has introduced a new subscription service called Meta One, combining premium social app features with expanded access to AI tools across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The new offering includes plans for individual users, creators, and businesses as the company looks to generate revenue from its growing AI portfolio.

The launch follows Meta’s $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI in 2025, which brought former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang to the company to lead its artificial intelligence initiatives. Meta announced the new service through an official announcement and has published plan details on the Meta One website.

Individual Plans Focus On AI Tools

Meta One’s individual offering includes two subscription tiers: Core at $7.99 per month and Premium at $19.99 per month. Both plans bundle existing Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus benefits while providing access to a wider range of AI-powered features.

Subscribers can use tools such as Muse Image and Muse Video to generate images and videos. The plans also expand access to Instagram’s AI-powered Restyle editing tool, voice effects, and other creative features.

Meta said Premium subscribers receive higher AI usage limits than Core subscribers. However, the company declined to disclose exact limits, stating that availability may vary depending on country, product surface, and system conditions.

Existing Subscription Products Gain Momentum

The new service builds on subscription tiers Meta introduced in March. Those offerings include Instagram Plus for $3.99 per month, Facebook Plus for $3.99 per month, and WhatsApp Plus for $2.99 per month.

According to market intelligence firm Appfigures, Instagram’s worldwide daily subscription revenue reached approximately $1.2 million during the week of September 9. Facebook’s daily subscription revenue rose to $528,000 during the same period.

Appfigures reported that those figures represented increases of 475% for Instagram and 143% for Facebook compared with the previous week.

Business And Creator Plans Offer Additional Tools

Meta One also includes subscription plans aimed at creators and businesses. The tiers are Essential, starting at $14.99 per month; Advanced, starting at $49.99 per month; Expert, starting at $149 per month; and Max, starting at $499 per month.

The Essential plan includes tools for managing business and creator profiles, expanded access to the Meta Business Agent for customer interactions, a verified badge and channel on WhatsApp Business, and impersonation detection capabilities.

Advanced subscribers receive additional features, including story scheduling up to 30 days in advance, links in organic posts and reels, exportable analytics, audience insights, team-member access, support for more connected devices, increased broadcast credits, and higher Meta Business Agent response capacity.

Both Essential and Advanced plans add enhanced profiles displaying websites, locations, and reviews. Subscribers also receive a more prominent Follow button on reels and automated follow invitations for users who engage with their content.

More AI Features Planned

Meta said it plans to add additional agent capabilities to support marketing, business operations, content creation, and content optimization. The company also intends to launch Edits Plus for its Edits content-creation app, offering expanded cloud storage and greater access to the Edits AI assistant.

The Expert and Max tiers provide the highest levels of feature access and Meta Business Agent capacity available under the Meta One lineup.

The subscription push comes as analysts project further growth. According to estimates cited by Appfigures, BNP Paribas expects Meta’s subscription business to generate an additional $13.5 billion in revenue by 2028, while Truist forecasts up to $20 billion in additional revenue by 2030.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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