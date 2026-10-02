Destro Emerges From Stealth With $8 Million to Coordinate Warehouse Robots and Workers

Destro has emerged from stealth with $8 million in seed funding for software that coordinates robots, workers, carts, and trucks inside logistics facilities rather than building robots itself. The round was led by Base10 Partners and Bonfire Ventures, with participation from CoFound Partners.

Founded by robotics industry veteran Manthan Pawar, Destro is betting that warehouse automation needs better orchestration more than another robot design. Pawar, who studied robotics at NYU Tandon, has spent roughly eight years working in the US supply chain and robotics sector.

Destro Coordinates the Entire Warehouse Workflow

The company’s Mothership operating system directs human workers, carts, robots, and truck movements as one process. Its Vision system, meanwhile, uses open-weight vision-language-action models to interpret images and instructions and control robots.

Destro tested the technology with Yusen Logistics at a facility in the Pacific Northwest. The initial pilot used three cart-moving robots built by Miva Robotics to move full loads after workers unloaded and sorted goods from arriving trucks.

The setup focused on cross-docking, where goods are unloaded from one truck and redistributed into mixed loads for other vehicles making final deliveries. Yusen automation director Richard Brunelle said the system reduced manual work and replaced paper-based coordination with a more systematic process.

Yusen had evaluated other robotics companies, but Brunelle said their systems did not fit the workflow. One could move carts between fixed points but could not coordinate loading and unloading, while another required a person to manage orchestration.

Yusen Expands Deployment to 43 Robots

Destro is now expanding the first Yusen deployment from three robots to 26. A second pilot involving 17 robots is also starting at a Yusen facility in Southern California, bringing the planned total across the two sites to 43.

Pawar plans to replicate the cross-dock system across other warehouses that use similar workflows. He also said the company is on track to become cash-flow positive by the end of this year.

The approach still faces limitations in warehouse tasks that require more advanced manipulation and dexterity. Generic robot hardware and open-source models have not yet demonstrated the same reliability in those jobs, while developers of advanced robotic hands and general-purpose humanoids may choose to offer competing systems directly.

Brunelle said Yusen evaluates automation based on whether it solves an operational problem rather than how advanced the hardware appears. The company is also considering other technologies, including trailer-unloading systems and wheeled humanoid robots, as it works toward greater warehouse automation.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.