Amazon Announces AI Video Model Can Now Generate Minutes-Long Clips

Amazon has recently rolled out an upgrade to its AI video model, Nova Reel, allowing the tool to generate videos up to two minutes in length. This marks a significant enhancement to the model’s original capabilities, solidifying Amazon’s position in the growing generative video space alongside competitors like OpenAI and Google.

Nova Reel 1.1, which builds on the initial release of the tool in December 2024, introduces the ability to generate “multi-shot” videos with consistent styling across shots. Users can now input a prompt of up to 4,000 characters, allowing the creation of videos with up to 20 shots, each lasting six seconds. This allows for a more dynamic, nuanced video output compared to earlier versions.

Additionally, the update introduces the “Multishot Manual” mode, which gives users more control over the composition of the video. By providing an image alongside a prompt, users can dictate how each shot is framed. With a 1280 x 720-resolution image and a 512-character prompt, Nova Reel can generate videos featuring up to 20 individual shots.

Availability and Access

Currently, Nova Reel is available through AWS platforms and services, including Amazon’s AI development suite, Bedrock. Developers need to request access to use Nova Reel, and AWS automatically approves these requests.

Like most generative AI systems, Nova Reel’s video model is trained on vast datasets, learning from a wide range of video content. However, this raises concerns regarding copyright, especially if the model has been trained using copyrighted content without obtaining permission from the creators. Some companies have already faced criticism over using such datasets, exposing users to potential legal risks.

Amazon has yet to disclose the source of Nova Reel’s training data, nor has it provided an option for creators to opt out of contributing their videos to the dataset. However, the company has pledged to indemnify AWS customers accused of violating copyright laws due to media generated by its models, in accordance with its indemnification policy.

Author’s Opinion As AI models like Nova Reel evolve, it’s crucial that companies are transparent about the sources of their training data. The ethical implications of using copyrighted materials without permission need to be addressed to avoid potential legal challenges and ensure that AI development remains accountable and responsible. In the fast-moving world of AI, transparency isn’t just a best practice—it’s a necessity.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

