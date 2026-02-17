Homeland Security Expands Use Of Subpoenas To Identify Critics Of ICE On Social Media

Pressure On Tech Platforms

The Department of Homeland Security has increased efforts to push technology companies to identify the owners of social media accounts that criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to reporting by The New York Times. The paper said a tactic that had once been used sparingly has become more frequent in recent months, with the department sending hundreds of administrative subpoenas to companies including Google, Reddit, Discord, and Meta. These subpoenas do not require approval from a judge and have focused on accounts that do not use real names and either criticize ICE or describe the location of ICE agents.

The New York Times report follows earlier coverage by Bloomberg, which described five cases in which Homeland Security sought to identify the owners of anonymous Instagram accounts. In those cases, the department withdrew its subpoenas after the account holders filed lawsuits. The Washington Post also reported on Homeland Security’s growing use of administrative subpoenas to target Americans, a tool that allows the agency to seek information without going to court first.

According to The New York Times, the recent subpoenas have been sent in large numbers and have centered on accounts that either criticize ICE or post information about the agency’s activities. The report said the requests often focus on users who do not attach their real names to their accounts, which places pressure on platforms to decide whether to disclose identifying information.

The New York Times said Google, Meta, and Reddit have complied with the subpoenas in at least some cases. Google repeated earlier statements that it notifies users of these requests when possible and challenges subpoenas it views as overly broad. The companies did not provide detailed public breakdowns of how many requests they received or how often they resisted them, according to the report.

Administrative subpoenas allow federal agencies to seek records without a judge’s sign off. The Washington Post reported that Homeland Security has relied on this tool more often, and The New York Times said the recent volume of requests shows the practice has become more common. The focus on social media accounts critical of ICE or posting agent locations places these requests within a broader debate over privacy, anonymity, and government access to user data.

