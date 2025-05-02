DMR News

Oracle Engineers Trigger Days-Long Outage at U.S. Hospitals

Yasmeeta Oon

May 2, 2025

Oracle engineers mistakenly triggered a five-day software outage at several Community Health Systems (CHS) hospitals, causing the facilities to temporarily revert to paper-based patient records.

CHS confirmed that the outage, involving Oracle Health’s electronic health record (EHR) system, affected “several” hospitals, which activated their “downtime procedures.” Becker’s Hospital Review reported that the outage impacted 45 hospitals in total.

Cause and Resolution of the Outage

The issue began on April 23 when engineers conducting maintenance work accidentally deleted critical storage connected to a key database. According to a CHS spokesperson, the outage was resolved by Monday, and there was no indication of a cyberattack or security breach.

Despite the disruption, CHS confirmed that its hospitals were able to continue operations with no material impact on patient care. The spokesperson praised the clinical and support teams for working through the outage with professionalism, ensuring high-quality, safe care.

Impact on the Healthcare Industry

Oracle’s electronic health record system is crucial to U.S. healthcare, and any disruptions can cause significant issues in patient care. Oracle acquired Cerner in 2022 for $28.3 billion, becoming the second-largest player in the EHR market, behind Epic Systems.

With the systems now back online, CHS is working to restore full functionality and normal operations at the affected hospitals.

This incident follows a pattern of challenges faced by Oracle with its EHR systems. Oracle has been struggling with its deployment of Cerner’s EHR software for the Department of Veterans Affairs, where concerns about patient safety have been raised. In 2021, the VA launched a strategic review of Cerner, and the rollout was temporarily paused in 2023 due to issues with the system.

What The Author Thinks

While it’s commendable that CHS was able to manage operations during this outage, Oracle’s repeated failures with critical healthcare systems reflect a deeper issue. The healthcare industry’s reliance on EHR systems for efficiency and safety makes these technical failures unacceptable. Both Oracle and its clients need to prioritize system reliability and work more rigorously to prevent disruptions, ensuring that patient care is never compromised.

