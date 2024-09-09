WHO Review Finds No Link Between Mobile Phones and Cancer

A comprehensive review commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) has found no link between mobile phone use and an increased risk of brain or head cancers.

This review, led by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA), analyzed 63 high-quality observational studies conducted between 1994 and 2022, making it the most extensive review of its kind to date.

Despite the global surge in mobile phone usage, the review found no evidence of a corresponding increase in cancers related to the central nervous system, including brain tumors, pituitary gland cancers, and salivary gland tumors.

No Increased Risk for Long-Term Mobile Phone Users

Associate Professor Ken Karipidis, the review’s lead author and vice-chair of the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection, stated that the evidence did not support a connection between mobile phones and brain cancer or other head and neck cancers.

He noted that despite the significant increase in mobile phone usage over the years, brain tumor rates have remained stable, reinforcing the conclusion of no association. Karipidis emphasized that even long-term mobile phone users and those who spend significant time on calls showed no increased cancer risk.

The study excluded weaker studies to ensure only the most scientifically rigorous research was included. In total, the analysis covered more than 5,000 studies, focusing on observational data in humans to provide a clear understanding of potential health risks. The review also investigated the effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation, which is emitted by mobile phones, as well as other wireless technologies such as laptops, radios, TVs, and mobile phone towers.

Why Do People Worry About Mobile Phone Radiation?

Karipidis highlighted that while mobile phones emit low-level radiofrequency radiation, which is significantly higher than other wireless devices due to proximity to the head during calls, the level of exposure remains well within safety limits. He also explained that the public often confuses radiofrequency radiation with more harmful forms of radiation, such as nuclear radiation, due to a lack of understanding about the different types of radiation.

The concerns about mobile phone use and cancer risk initially arose from earlier studies that compared individuals with brain tumors to those without, based on self-reported mobile phone usage. Karipidis noted that such study designs could be biased because:

Individuals with brain tumors tend to overreport their exposure to mobile phones.

Those without the tumors generally provide more accurate usage data.

The WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) had previously classified radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as “possibly carcinogenic” in 2011, a category used when evidence is inconclusive. This classification placed radiofrequency radiation alongside everyday substances like aloe vera, pickled vegetables, and occupations like working in dry cleaners.

Current Evidence and Ongoing Investigations

The review’s findings align with recent cohort studies that do not rely on self-reported data, offering more robust evidence that mobile phones are safe regarding cancer risks. While some high-profile doctors had previously raised concerns about the IARC classification, ongoing research commissioned by WHO has consistently shown no clear evidence of harm from mobile phone radiation.

In addition to this review, other WHO-commissioned studies have examined the impact of radiofrequency radiation on fertility. These studies found that:

There was no link between mobile phone use and reduced sperm count in men.

Some associations with female fertility, such as effects on birth weight, were found, but only when exposure levels far exceeded the safety limits.

Tim Driscoll, a professor at the University of Sydney and chair of the Australian Cancer Council’s occupational and environmental cancers committee, supported the findings, stating that the review’s methodology was strong and the researchers were independent. He encouraged the public to feel reassured by the study’s results but acknowledged that no study is perfect. Driscoll concluded that, based on the current weight of evidence, mobile phones should be considered safe in terms of cancer risk.

Karipidis and his team are now focusing on the second phase of their research, which will investigate cancers less commonly associated with mobile phones, including leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Although Karipidis believes that concerns about mobile phones and cancer should be put to rest, he emphasized the importance of ongoing research as technology continues to evolve.

Featured Image courtesy of jcomp on Freepik

