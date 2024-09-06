TenX Strategies Launches to Lead the Way in Transformational Fundraising and Marketing

Introducing TenX Strategies, the Going Big Podcast, and the Release of Richard A. Viguerie’s The Four Horsemen of Marketing with Kevin Gentry

TenX Strategies is proud to announce its official launch. Founded by Kevin Gentry, TenX Strategies offers groundbreaking solutions in transformational fundraising and marketing for nonprofits and businesses. It is dedicated to empowering organizations to maximize their impact through innovative approaches and big ideas.

“At TenX Strategies, we care about helping principled fundraisers become more effective so they can succeed at their objectives,” said Kevin Gentry, founder of TenX Strategies. “We believe that with the right strategies, any organization can achieve extraordinary results and truly make a difference in the world.”

As part of its launch, TenX Strategies is excited to introduce the Going Big podcast. Hosted by Kevin Gentry, this podcast features in-depth conversations with some of the most influential business leaders, CEOs, and nonprofit visionaries. Each episode delves into the strategies that drive success, providing listeners with actionable insights to apply in their own organizations.

“The Going Big podcast is about sharing the principles and stories that have led to transformational success,” Gentry explained. “We want to inspire leaders to push boundaries, challenge norms, and elevate their organizations through effective marketing and fundraising.”

The Going Big podcast is available on major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, iHeart Radio, Pandora, and YouTube. Click here to check it out here: https://goingbig.podbean.com/

In addition to the podcast, TenX Strategies is releasing the practical guide The Four Horsemen of Marketing, co-authored by Richard A. Viguerie and Kevin Gentry. This new release provides readers with a valuable resource for navigating the complexities of modern fundraising and marketing. The Four Horsemen is a must-read for anyone looking to transform how their organization presents itself and achieve lasting success as a brand.

“The public release of The Four Horsemen of Marketing is perfectly timed for organizations seeking to innovate in a rapidly changing environment,” Gentry added. “Richard and I are excited to provide this valuable resource to those who can benefit from it.”

The Four Horsemen is available on Amazon in print and digital formats. Click here to check it out here: https://amzn.to/3TeFoFR.

About TenX Strategies

TenX Strategies is focused on transformational fundraising and marketing, empowering nonprofits and businesses to maximize their impact. Led by Kevin Gentry, TenX Strategies provides expert guidance, coaching, and resources to help organizations achieve extraordinary results.

For more information about TenX Strategies, the Going Big podcast, or to purchase Four Horsemen, visit www.TenXStrategies.com.