Google Partners with Holocene in $10 Million Carbon Capture Deal

Google has entered into a $10 million partnership with Holocene to support the advancement of direct-air capture (DAC) technology, which focuses on removing carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere.

As part of the deal, Google will purchase carbon removal credits at $100 per metric ton, aligning with the U.S. Department of Energy’s target for making DAC technology viable in global carbon reduction efforts.

DAC technology, designed to extract carbon dioxide directly from the air and store it underground, faces challenges in cost and scalability. However, Google’s investment is expected to assist Holocene in capturing and storing 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide by the early 2030s. In addition, the support will help Holocene improve its technological processes further.

Holocene provides a more detailed explanation of its approach to DAC on its website.

Sustainability has become a critical focus for many large tech companies. Google has already made significant investments in carbon offsets and claims to have neutralized its entire “carbon legacy.” The company also aims to achieve full carbon neutrality by 2030.

However, despite its efforts, Google’s greenhouse gas emissions have surged by nearly 50 percent over the last five years, largely due to the growing energy needs of data centers, particularly those driven by AI applications.

Featured Image courtesy of Google

