China Criticizes EU EV Tariffs, Citing Harm to German Economy

China’s commerce minister, Wang Wentao, has expressed concerns over the European Union’s impending tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs), warning that the move will harm both China and Germany. He argued that the tariffs, which are set to reach as high as 35.3%, will seriously disrupt trade and investment between China and the EU, specifically impacting German interests. In discussions with Germany’s Vice Chancellor and Economic Minister Robert Habeck, Wang stressed the need for a resolution aligned with World Trade Organisation rules to prevent the escalation of economic tensions.

The European Commission is considering additional tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, which would be added to the existing 10% import duty already imposed on cars entering the EU. These tariffs are part of an anti-subsidy investigation targeting China’s EV industry. Wang’s visit to Europe aims to address this issue ahead of the European Commission’s decision, with hopes of avoiding further economic and trade conflicts.

Wang urged Germany to advocate for its own interests and support collaborative efforts between China and the European Commission. Habeck, for his part, reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to free trade and welcomed Chinese investment in Europe. He emphasized the importance of finding an amicable solution to prevent trade disputes from escalating.

Additionally, Wang met with Wolfgang Schmidt of the German Chancellery, where he reiterated China’s disappointment over the EU’s handling of the case, specifically its rejection of China’s proposed solutions. Wang emphasized that China remains committed to resolving the matter through dialogue and consultation, expressing hope that Germany will play a leading role in fostering cooperation between China and the EU.

Featured Image courtesy of City Journal

Follow us for more updates on EU EV tariffs.