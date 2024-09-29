Disney+ Crackdown on Account Sharing Now in Effect in the US

Disney has announced a new measure aimed at limiting password sharing among its streaming service subscribers, introducing a “Paid Sharing” feature. This comes as part of the company’s broader strategy shared in a recent earnings call.

According to a blog post from Disney, the new feature allows account holders to add one person outside their household for an additional $7 per month on Disney+ Basic or $10 per month on Disney+ Premium. This new option is being rolled out today across multiple regions, including the US, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

While the Paid Sharing option is cheaper than purchasing a separate Disney+ subscription, particularly with upcoming price hikes that will raise the Basic plan to $10 a month and the Premium plan to $16 a month, there are several limitations.

Subscribers can only add one “Extra Member” per account, and those enrolled in Disney’s bundle plans are excluded from this feature. The same applies to subscribers billed through Disney’s partners, with no access to the Extra Member option. Disney’s blog post indicated that these restrictions are in place “at this time,” but gave no indication of whether any policy changes might be forthcoming.

Featured Image courtesy of Disney

