Former Chinese Finance Minister Calls for In-Depth Analysis of Cryptocurrency Following US Bitcoin ETF Developments

During a recent address at the 2024 Tsinghua Wudaokou Chief Economists Forum in Beijing, former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei emphasized the necessity for China to critically assess the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency. His comments come amid significant changes in the global perception and regulation of digital currencies, particularly in the United States.

Risks Posed by Cryptocurrency

According to a report by Sina Finance detailing Lou’s speech, he underscored the potential threats that cryptocurrencies may pose to financial stability. Key concerns include:

Market Volatility : Cryptocurrencies are known for their dramatic price fluctuations, which can lead to instability in financial markets.

: Cryptocurrencies are known for their dramatic price fluctuations, which can lead to instability in financial markets. Money Laundering Activities: The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies can facilitate illicit activities, including money laundering and financing terrorism.

Lou’s assertions highlight a broader trend where digital currencies are increasingly viewed as risks to financial security, especially in areas related to anti-terrorism financing and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) initiatives. He argued that these risks should be taken seriously, suggesting that careful consideration is necessary to protect financial systems from potential shocks.

US Policy Shift and Its Implications

The former finance minister also addressed the significant shift in the United States’ approach to cryptocurrencies, particularly referencing the recent approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This approval marks a notable change in regulatory stance, potentially influencing global perceptions of cryptocurrencies.

Lou warned that these developments could have adverse effects on global markets, especially given the extent to which price volatility can lead to financial instability. He pointed out that policymakers in China must closely monitor these international shifts in cryptocurrency perception and regulation.

Lou emphasized the importance of understanding the risks and innovations associated with the digital economy. He stated, “We also need to study the latest international changes and policy adjustments because they are crucial for the development of the digital economy.” This perspective aligns with the increasing importance of digital currencies in global finance and necessitates a thorough examination of their implications.

China’s Stance on Cryptocurrency

Despite China’s stringent regulations prohibiting Bitcoin mining and trading, which were implemented in 2021, the country still exerts significant influence over the Bitcoin mining network. As of now, China controls more than 55% of the BTC mining operations through various mining pools.

Country BTC Mining Pool Control (%) China 55% United States 40% Other 5%

Recent insights from Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, indicate that the dominance of BTC mining in China is gradually transitioning toward US-based mining firms. In a post on September 23 on X (formerly Twitter), Ju revealed that US pools are now managing around 40% of all BTC mining operations. These operations primarily cater to institutional miners based in America, while Chinese pools tend to support relatively smaller miners in Asia.

This shift raises important questions about the future of cryptocurrency in China and its implications for the global market. As mining activities migrate toward US firms, it may alter the dynamics of Bitcoin’s supply and price stability.

Lou Jiwei’s call for China to closely examine advancements in cryptocurrency comes at a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital assets. With the US taking steps to integrate cryptocurrencies into its financial systems, China must remain vigilant and proactive in understanding the risks and opportunities presented by this rapidly changing landscape. The need for a comprehensive study of cryptocurrencies has never been more critical, as these digital assets continue to shape the future of global finance.

In summary, the evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies presents both challenges and opportunities for policymakers worldwide. As countries like the United States embrace digital currencies, others must navigate the complexities of regulation, security, and innovation. The insights shared by Lou Jiwei serve as a timely reminder of the importance of understanding these dynamics for safeguarding financial stability.

Featured image credit: xb100 via Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR