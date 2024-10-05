BTC Whales Not in Sufficient Profit to Dump on Market

An analysis of the Bitcoin unrealized profit ratio comparing new and old whales indicates that large Bitcoin holders have not yet realized enough profits to justify selling their significant holdings in the current market. This insight was shared by Ki Young Ju, founder of CryptoQuant, in a post on October 2.

New vs. Old Bitcoin Whales

According to Ju’s analysis, newer Bitcoin whales—defined as those holding the asset for five months or less—would only see a mere 1% profit on their investment if they were to sell at current market prices. This limited profit margin suggests that newer holders may be hesitant to offload their assets, as selling now wouldn’t yield substantial returns.

In contrast, older whales—those who have maintained their positions for over five months—are faring somewhat better, with an unrealized profit ratio of approximately 1.27 as of September 30. However, Ju emphasized that even these older holders “haven’t seen particularly high returns” during the current market cycle, indicating that profits remain relatively modest across the board.

Ju concluded that Bitcoin whales are unlikely to sell their holdings until additional liquidity from retail investors enters the market. Such liquidity could help push prices higher, creating a more favorable exit opportunity for large holders. This reluctance to sell indicates a cautious approach among whales, reflecting broader market uncertainties.

The reluctance among Bitcoin whales to sell is further compounded by recent geopolitical developments. Following a flare-up of tensions in the Middle East between Iran and Israel, U.S.-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded approximately $243 million in outflows on October 1. This outflow reversed an eight-day streak of inflows and marked the most significant drawdown in nearly a month.

The Impact of Uncertainty on Investor Sentiment

The prevailing uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and the looming threat of a prolonged conflict have led some investors to predict a price floor for Bitcoin around $54,000 or lower. This outlook reflects growing pressure to exit risk-on assets that are susceptible to macroeconomic fluctuations.

Investor sentiment is often sensitive to geopolitical developments, and the current situation may lead to increased caution among market participants. As investors assess potential risks, the outflows from Bitcoin ETFs signal a shift in strategy, as many are seeking to mitigate exposure to volatility.

Despite the current challenges, veteran analyst Willy Woo expressed a long-term bullish outlook for Bitcoin. Woo acknowledged that while the cryptocurrency has potential for future growth, it may take some time before Bitcoin can reclaim its previous highs, specifically the $74,000 level.

Woo predicts a relatively subdued October, with Bitcoin prices likely trading sideways until November or December 2024. This forecast suggests that while bullish sentiment exists, immediate catalysts for significant price movement may be lacking.

Market Sentiment : Continued geopolitical tensions could dampen investor confidence, impacting Bitcoin’s price trajectory.

: Continued geopolitical tensions could dampen investor confidence, impacting Bitcoin’s price trajectory. Whale Activity : The actions of large holders will play a critical role in determining short-term price movements, as they hold substantial amounts of Bitcoin.

: The actions of large holders will play a critical role in determining short-term price movements, as they hold substantial amounts of Bitcoin. Retail Investor Participation: An influx of retail investors could provide the necessary liquidity to stimulate price increases, allowing whales to exit their positions profitably.

The analysis of Bitcoin’s unrealized profit ratios reveals that large holders, both new and old, are currently reluctant to sell their assets due to insufficient profits. The combination of geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment has led to notable outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, further complicating the market landscape.

While the long-term outlook for Bitcoin remains optimistic, immediate price movements may be constrained as investors await clearer signals for market recovery. Understanding the dynamics between whale activity, retail participation, and geopolitical influences will be essential for navigating the evolving cryptocurrency market.

Key Insights on Bitcoin Whales Details New Whales Profit Margin 1% profit on investment Old Whales Unrealized Profit Ratio Approximately 1.27 as of September 30 Recent Outflows from Bitcoin ETFs $243 million on October 1 Potential Price Floor for Bitcoin $54,000 or lower Willy Woo’s Long-Term Price Projection Sideways trading until November or December 2024 Factors Influencing Market Dynamics Market sentiment, whale activity, retail participation

Featured image credit: DALL-E by ChatGPT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR