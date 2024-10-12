DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Business Europe Latest Technology

Growth Returns to Online Shopping in Europe as Cheap Marketplaces Expand

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 12, 2024

Growth Returns to Online Shopping in Europe as Cheap Marketplaces Expand

Consumer confidence is bouncing back in Europe, driving the revival of online shopping this year, according to a report by industry group Ecommerce Europe. This recovery comes as low-cost platforms like PDD Holdings’ Temu intensify competition across the region. Ecommerce turnover is expected to reach €958 billion ($1.05 trillion) in 2024, an 8% increase from 2023, marking the first inflation-adjusted growth since 2021.

Rising inflation had previously dampened consumer spending power, but recent trends show buyers shifting to more affordable products, especially through cheaper online marketplaces. Anton Delbarre, chief economist at EuroCommerce, noted that although consumer confidence hasn’t fully rebounded to pre-crisis levels, it’s nearing a “new normal,” though with a slightly more pessimistic outlook.

Competition from Chinese platforms like Temu is particularly significant in markets such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland. Local ecommerce associations have raised concerns, with German consumers turning increasingly to low-cost Chinese goods. Danish e-commerce leader Niels Ralund criticized the competitive imbalance, stating that platforms like Temu operate in the EU without adhering to the same regulations as local businesses. Temu, however, emphasized its commitment to compliance and its support for local European merchants.

Featured Image courtesy of Treasury Today

Follow us for more updates on online marketplace growth.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

DOJ Considers Breaking Up Google to Stop Search Monopoly
Oct 12, 2024 Hilary Ong
Taiwan Set to Pilot Crypto Custody Services via Local Banks by 2025
Oct 12, 2024 Dayne Lee
NFT Holders Sue Art Gallery, Alleging Breach of Metaverse Promises
Oct 11, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801