Porsche Issues Recall for Over 27,000 Taycan EVs Due to Battery Short Circuit Risk

Porsche has issued a recall affecting more than 27,000 of its Taycan electric vehicles due to the risk of a short circuit in one of the battery’s cell block modules.

The recall, reported by The Verge, targets certain Taycan models from 2021 to 2024. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officially filed the safety recall, with notices to be sent to affected vehicle owners by the end of November.

Porsche has not yet determined which specific vehicles are impacted, prompting the company to advise Taycan owners with vehicles produced between October 21, 2019, and February 1, 2024, to visit a dealership. At the dealership, service teams will use diagnostic software to monitor the battery. Until the issue can be fully assessed and any necessary repairs made, Porsche recommends that Taycan owners limit their vehicle’s battery charge to 80 percent as a precautionary measure.

The recall mirrors a similar issue faced by Chevrolet with its Bolt electric vehicle in 2021. The Chevy Bolt experienced a recall due to battery fire risks, costing the automaker $1.8 billion to replace batteries in vehicles produced between 2017 and 2019. Chevrolet ultimately discontinued the Bolt EV line, and a class-action settlement awarded some Bolt owners, specifically those with 2020 to 2022 models, a $1,400 compensation.

Porsche’s prompt action aims to prevent a repeat of Chevrolet’s costly and damaging recall experience. For now, Taycan owners are encouraged to heed Porsche’s charging guidance until further inspection can clarify which vehicles may require battery replacements.

Featured Image courtesy of dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.