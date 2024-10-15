GP Solutions Shortlisted for World Travel Tech Awards 2024

GP Solutions, one of the leading IT service providers for the travel industry, announced that it has been nominated by the World Travel Tech Awards jury in two categories:

World’s Best 𝗗𝗠𝗖 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 Provider 2024

World’s Best 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗘𝗥𝗣 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 Provider 2024

The World Travel Tech Awards serves to recognize, reward, and celebrate excellence in travel technology through its annual awards program. It is a sister event of the World Travel Awards.

Voting lasted for about a month — from August 5 to September 8, 2024 — and is now closed. World Travel Tech Awards voters include travel professionals, media, and customers from around the world who have knowledge of the full spectrum of the global travel technology sector.

The winners will be announced on November 24, 2024, during the awards ceremony at Savoy Palace, Funchal, Madeira.

It is worth noting that GP Solutions was already nominated and won in the same categories in 2023. Last year, the ceremony was held at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The gala evening was a great success for the GP Solutions team as they brought home two winner trophies.

The tension is high this year, but GP Solutions hopes for the same results this autumn, as all the conditions for victory are on the table for the company.

“We are extremely happy and honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the World Travel Tech Awards,” notes Sergey Zubekhin, CEO of GP Solutions. “These nominations are a testament to our commitment and expertise in developing innovative and efficient software solutions for the travel industry.”

About World Travel Awards

The World Travel Tech Awards is a sister event of the World Travel Awards, which is currently celebrating its 31st year and highlights the best in hospitality and tourism.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to recognize, reward, and celebrate excellence in all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognized worldwide as an uncompromising standard of excellence, with winners setting the benchmark for others to aspire. Each year, the WTA sweeps the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies held to recognize and celebrate individual and collective achievements in each major geographic region. WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, with government and industry leaders, celebrities and international print and broadcast media in attendance.