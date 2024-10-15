MrBeast Allegedly Earned $10 Million by Promoting and Dumping Altcoins

MrBeast, one of YouTube’s most popular creators, has come under fire for allegedly engaging in cryptocurrency promote-and-dump schemes that reportedly earned him more than $10 million. These serious accusations were made by a blockchain investigator known as SomaXBT on the social media platform X.

The Allegations

According to SomaXBT, MrBeast “allegedly made $10M+ by backing low-cap IDO crypto tokens promoted by influencers like Lark Davis, CryptoBanter, KSI, and others.” This investigation claims that MrBeast invested $100,000 in a project called SuperFarmDAO. He reportedly leveraged his influential status to inflate the price of the related SUPER token before selling off his holdings.

SomaXBT asserts that this strategy allowed MrBeast to convert millions of dollars’ worth of SUPER into Ether (ETH), ultimately profiting by over $9 million. Cointelegraph attempted to reach MrBeast’s media team for a response but did not receive an immediate reply.

SomaXBT expanded on the allegations by describing similar behavior from MrBeast involving the promotion and subsequent dumping of assets tied to other projects such as Polychain Monsters, STAK, VPP, and SHOPX. The repeated nature of these actions raises questions about the ethical implications of influencer involvement in the cryptocurrency space.

The Debate Over Value Destruction

At this point, it remains unclear whether MrBeast knowingly misrepresented his intentions regarding these projects or if it was done unintentionally. Notably, none of the statements available to Cointelegraph indicate that MrBeast expressed a long-term commitment to the projects he promoted.

These alleged activities are part of a broader debate in the cryptocurrency community regarding the impact of pumping and dumping low-cap tokens. Many industry insiders argue that such actions are detrimental to the overall health of the crypto market, and there has been a significant amount of backlash against those participating in these schemes.

Mike Kremer, a data engineer at Messari, voiced his concerns in an August 19 newsletter, stating that pumping and dumping not only harms the projects involved but also the cryptocurrency sector as a whole. He noted:

“Here, insiders or cartels create tokens like supercumrocket69, hype them up, and lure retail investors into bidding on these ‘revolutionary’ new assets.”

Criticism from Other Investigators

The issue of unethical promotional practices in the cryptocurrency space has attracted attention from various figures in the industry. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT recently criticized another crypto influencer, Ansem, for allegedly promoting low-cap tokens and “facilitating a string of memecoin pump-and-dumps.” This indicates a growing concern among crypto analysts and enthusiasts about the integrity of influencer-led promotions.

If the allegations against MrBeast are proven true, they could have serious implications for both his career and the broader influencer landscape in cryptocurrency. The following points outline potential consequences:

Reputation Damage: MrBeast’s standing as a trusted creator could be jeopardized if he is found to have engaged in unethical practices.

MrBeast’s standing as a trusted creator could be jeopardized if he is found to have engaged in unethical practices. Regulatory Scrutiny: The growing scrutiny of cryptocurrency practices might lead to regulatory actions against influencers who engage in pump-and-dump schemes.

The growing scrutiny of cryptocurrency practices might lead to regulatory actions against influencers who engage in pump-and-dump schemes. Investor Losses: Retail investors could face significant financial losses as a result of these manipulative practices, further eroding trust in the crypto market.

Retail investors could face significant financial losses as a result of these manipulative practices, further eroding trust in the crypto market. Industry Backlash: As noted earlier, many insiders are vocal against such practices, which could lead to a larger movement aimed at promoting ethical behavior in cryptocurrency trading.

The accusations against MrBeast reflect a significant issue within the cryptocurrency community regarding the role of influencers and the potential for exploitation. As cryptocurrency continues to grow in popularity, the need for ethical standards becomes increasingly critical. The controversy surrounding MrBeast could serve as a wake-up call for both influencers and investors, highlighting the importance of transparency and integrity in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

As the investigation unfolds, it will be essential to watch how this situation develops and what impact it may have on influencer marketing in the cryptocurrency sector. The discussion surrounding the ethics of promoting low-cap tokens and the potential for market manipulation is far from over, and it is likely to shape the future of how digital assets are marketed and traded.

Featured image credit: Wikipedia Commons

