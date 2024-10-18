First Look at Prada’s Spacesuit Design for NASA’s Artemis III Moon Mission

Prada and Axiom Space have revealed a detailed look at their new spacesuit, the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), designed specifically for NASA’s Artemis III mission.

This mission will mark NASA’s first crewed journey to the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. The suit was unveiled during the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, where its sleek design caught attention, showcasing white fabric with red and gray accents, an aesthetic upgrade from traditional spacesuits.

Image Credits: Axiom Space Image Credits: Axiom Space Image Credits: Axiom Space

This spacesuit is not just about looks; it is built to endure the harshest conditions of the moon’s south pole. The AxEMU can support astronauts during spacewalks lasting up to eight hours and is capable of withstanding the lunar region’s coldest temperatures for up to two hours.

The suit’s development was made possible through Prada’s collaboration with Axiom Space, with Prada lending its expertise in high-performance materials, advanced sewing techniques, and specific features. The fashion house worked closely with Axiom engineers to ensure the suit offers both functional protection against the lunar environment and an inspiring design that aims to motivate future space exploration efforts.

Additionally, the AxEMU suit includes advanced technological features, such as a helmet with integrated lights, an HD camera, and 4G/LTE communication capabilities. The boots are specially designed for walking on lunar terrain, and the gloves are custom-made, offering both practicality and comfort. The suit also supports a broad range of crew members through “anthropomorphic sizing,” allowing it to accommodate different body types.

The spacesuit is nearly complete, having undergone rigorous testing and simulations at facilities operated by Axiom Space, SpaceX, and NASA. It will undergo a final review in 2025. NASA had originally planned to launch the Artemis III mission in 2025, but earlier this year, the launch date was postponed to “no earlier than” September 2026. Axiom Space received the contract for this mission back in 2022.

Featured Image courtesy of Axuim Space

Follow us for more tech news updates.