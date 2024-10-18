DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

South Korea Announces Tougher Measures to Stop Advanced Technology Leaks

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 18, 2024

South Korea Announces Tougher Measures to Stop Advanced Technology Leaks

South Korea is set to strengthen its efforts to prevent overseas leaks of critical technologies, especially in the face of rising global competition for advanced innovations, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok announced Thursday. He emphasized that illegal technology leaks pose a threat to the country’s global competitiveness and technological leadership. To counteract this, the government will implement stronger measures, including setting up a “big data” system at the patent agency designed to curb leaks. New regulations will also introduce tougher penalties for those involved, although the specifics of these penalties were not detailed.

According to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, 97 attempts have been made in the last five years to leak business secrets to foreign entities, with 40 of those targeting the semiconductor industry. If successful, these attempts would have caused an estimated economic loss of around 23 trillion won ($16.85 billion). This underscores the significance of safeguarding key industries from such threats.

One high-profile case involved a South Korean executive, recently detained over fresh allegations of stealing semiconductor technology from Samsung Electronics. This highlights the ongoing challenge of protecting critical innovations, particularly in the semiconductor sector, which is a cornerstone of South Korea’s technology economy.

In response to the growing global competition, South Korea has designated 12 industries, including semiconductors, rechargeable batteries, aerospace, and artificial intelligence, as “national strategic technologies.” These sectors benefit from targeted financial support and protection in a bid to bolster the country’s position in fragmented global supply chains.

Featured image courtesy of iStock

Follow us for more updates on South Korea’s tech safeguards.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

FBI Arrests Suspect for Falsifying SEC Bitcoin ETF Announcement
Oct 18, 2024 Dayne Lee
Matt Mullenweg Gives Employees a Second Chance to Quit with Nine Months Pay
Oct 18, 2024 Hilary Ong
First Look at Prada’s Spacesuit Design for NASA’s Artemis III Moon Mission
Oct 18, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801