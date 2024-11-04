Amazon Pushes Alexa AI Launch to 2025

Amazon’s Alexa, the voice assistant that debuted with the Amazon Echo on November 6, 2014, is approaching its 10th anniversary, but it may be a while before it catches up to more advanced AI competitors.

Originally scheduled for a major generative AI overhaul this year, Alexa’s next-gen upgrade has reportedly been delayed until 2025.

Bloomberg reports that “technical challenges” have forced Amazon to push back the anticipated AI improvements, which had already missed several planned release dates. A beta version was expected earlier this year, with another plan to launch alongside the new Kindles. However, continued setbacks mean Amazon is now targeting 2025.

The voice assistant landscape has become increasingly competitive, with Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and ChatGPT leading the way. Amazon is aware that Alexa has fallen behind, as rivals embed advanced AI features across digital platforms. The challenge for Amazon is significant: updating a voice assistant used on approximately half a billion devices is no small feat.

Alexa’s Persistent Issues

The upgraded Alexa in testing shows signs of improvement but still struggles with foundational tasks. Reports indicate that the voice assistant occasionally “drones on” with off-topic or excessive responses. More concerning is Alexa’s difficulty performing basic functions like turning on smart lights. Bugs and hallucinations have also hampered development, prompting speculation that Amazon might need external AI model support, akin to how Apple has integrated ChatGPT enhancements with Siri.

Insiders mention additional complications, such as “management bloat” and the absence of a clear strategy for the future of Alexa. These organizational and technical hurdles have stalled progress, and beta testing has been paused.

While Amazon hasn’t officially confirmed the delay, signs point to ongoing struggles in making Alexa the next-gen AI assistant it aspires to be. The journey to a more conversational and reliable Alexa appears far from over.

Featured Image courtesy of SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

