Meta’s Plan for Nuclear-Powered AI Data Center Stalled by Rare Bee Discovery

Meta’s plans to build a nuclear-powered AI data center in the U.S. have stalled due to the discovery of a rare bee species on the intended site.

The Financial Times reported that the land earmarked for Meta’s ambitious project, which was set to receive emissions-free power from a nearby nuclear plant, became unsuitable after the bee discovery triggered potential regulatory and environmental hurdles.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared details at an all-hands meeting, explaining that advancing the project would be unfeasible due to these regulatory challenges.

Rivals Power Up with Nuclear

According to sources, Zuckerberg was prepared to finalize a deal with a nuclear power operator, positioning Meta as the first major tech company to power its AI operations using nuclear energy.

The pause comes as Meta’s competitors—Microsoft, Google, and Amazon—make strides in securing nuclear power solutions to meet the growing energy demands of AI workloads. Recent developments include:

Microsoft : Announced plans to revitalize Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island nuclear facility to support its AI operations, tapping into a historic nuclear power source.

: Announced plans to revitalize Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island nuclear facility to support its AI operations, tapping into a historic nuclear power source. Google : Partnered with startup Kairos Power to build six to seven small modular reactors by 2030, aiming to fuel data centers with nuclear energy.

: Partnered with startup Kairos Power to build six to seven small modular reactors by 2030, aiming to fuel data centers with nuclear energy. Amazon: Entered agreements with three different companies in mid-October to construct small modular reactors, securing multiple nuclear sources for its data centers.

Meta’s Emissions-Free Ambitions Remain

Despite the setback, Meta remains committed to sourcing emissions-free energy, including nuclear options, for future AI data centers.

One source noted that Meta continues to pursue alternative arrangements for sustainable power, potentially at a new site without the same environmental obstacles. Zuckerberg expressed frustration with the U.S.’s limited nuclear development options, contrasting it with China’s swift nuclear reactor expansion. His remarks reflect ongoing concerns about the challenges and slow pace of nuclear innovation in the West, which remains largely reliant on Russian nuclear fuel.

The recent moves from Big Tech underscore nuclear energy’s growing appeal as a stable, carbon-neutral power source for energy-intensive AI models. Nuclear power, however, entails significant upfront costs and complex waste management considerations, drawing criticism from environmental advocates.

Meta, which achieved net-zero emissions for its operations in 2020, has yet to confirm whether it will proceed with a nuclear-powered data center at a different location. The company declined to comment on specific plans.

Featured Image courtesy of Lightsaber Collection on Unsplash

