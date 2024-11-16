Amazon Challenges Temu and Shein with Discount Storefront ‘Haul’

Amazon is entering the ultra-low-price market with its latest storefront, Amazon Haul, aiming to capture deal-savvy customers who have flocked to popular platforms like Temu and Shein. Accessible exclusively via Amazon’s mobile app, Amazon Haul offers a wide selection of apparel, home goods, electronics, and other items under $20, featuring what the company calls “crazy low prices.”

Despite its well-established reputation for fast delivery, Amazon is adopting a slower shipping model for Haul orders. While Prime orders often arrive within days, most Haul items will take up to two weeks to reach customers. Amazon promises delivery in less than two weeks, but times will vary depending on the customer’s location, a shift from its typical delivery speeds that prioritize rapid service.

Balancing Price with Delivery Speed

In line with other discount platforms, Amazon Haul requires a minimum purchase of $25 for free shipping, or customers can opt for a $3.99 fee on smaller orders. Another cost-saving measure for the company includes not accepting returns on items valued at $3 or less. Amazon hopes these adjustments will keep Haul prices competitive without compromising safety and quality; all items listed on Haul are screened for authenticity and regulatory compliance.

Amazon’s move into this market reflects an intent to counter the influence of Chinese-founded platforms like Temu, Shein, and TikTok Shop, all of which have seen rapid growth in the U.S. by offering a range of low-cost products across multiple categories. By working directly with Chinese manufacturers, Amazon can offer low prices similar to those found on its competitors’ sites, all while maintaining control over the import process.

Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide selling partner services, emphasized that the storefront’s early phase is focused on gathering customer feedback to refine the experience. “Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers,” Mehta noted, adding that Amazon will be adjusting the service based on feedback in the coming months.

The launch of Amazon Haul comes amid increasing regulatory scrutiny on platforms like Temu in the U.S. and EU, which may present an opportunity for Amazon to expand its hold on budget-conscious shoppers. The new storefront could offer a fresh edge in an increasingly competitive market, balancing lower prices with Amazon’s reputation for quality and safety standards.

Featured Image courtesy of Amazon

