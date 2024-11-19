CYhair Vietnam Real Hair Factory Introduces New Collection of Premium Human Hair Wigs Designed from Raw Vietnamese Hair

CYhair – a distinguished Vietnamese manufacturer of high-quality human hair products, proudly unveils its new collection of Human Hair Wigs. Designed to meet the increasing global demand for 100% Real Human Hair that is durable and versatile, this collection emphasizes CYhair’s mastery in craftsmanship and commitment to high standards.

Highlighted in this launch are five standout wigs: the Burmese Curly Wig, Deep Wave Wig, Loose Curly Wigs, Body Wave Wigs and Natural Wave Wigs. Each wig is designed with 100% unprocessed Raw Vietnamese hair, ensuring both luxury and longevity for users.

Burmese Curly Wig – Human Hair Wigs Collection

Burmese curly wig is loved by most women with the versatile lace closure and frontal design options, such as 5×5, 6×6, 7×7, 13×4, and 13×6 which allow for various styling possibilities. It is celebrated for its luxurious softness and natural shine, enabling wearers to create a realistic hairline and experiment with parting styles. The curly texture adds volume and character, making it perfect for those seeking a glamorous look.

Customers can choose from a default density of 130%, which provides a light, natural appearance, or opportunity for higher density levels of 150%, 180%, 200%, or even 250% for a fuller, catering to individual preferences for a voluminous appearance. Additionally, this wig is free from synthetic fibers, ensuring natural movement and longevity, making it ideal for everyday wear or special occasions. Its durable construction helps prevent tangling and shedding, and it can be styled with straighter, curling tools, hair dryers, hot brushes, etc for added versatility. Available in multiple lengths, this wig is designed to empower wearers to express their unique style with confidence.

Deep Wave Wig – Human Hair Wigs Collection

Another standout product is the Deep Wave Wig, which is popular for its 4×4 lace closure that ensures a seamless blend with the scalp, making it an ideal option for both professional stylists and individual users. Additionally, CYhair offers a wide range of lace closure and lace frontal sizes to perfectly match any desired look and style. Crafted from premium Raw hair Vietnam, this wig offers a stunning, long-lasting natural look that exudes elegance. Its deep wave texture adds volume and dimension, perfect for creating a stylish and sophisticated appearance. This versatile wig can be dyed, bleached, or heat-styled, allowing wearers to experiment with different colors and hairstyles while maintaining its luxurious softness and shine.

Deep Wave Lace Wig caters to diverse styling preferences with 16 inches being a popular choice among customers. Its durability ensures that it withstands daily use, and deep wave lace wigs allows for a natural parting, giving wearers the freedom to switch up their style effortlessly. Whether dressing up for a formal event or going for a casual look, this wig adapts beautifully, making it a must-have in any hair collection.

Loose Curly Wig – Human Hair Wigs Collection

This product line stands out as one of CYhair’s best-selling items, designed with a 5×5 transparent lace closure for a seamless, natural look. This hairstyle is perfect for women who love the look of long, flowing hair, measuring 24 to 30 inches, made entirely from premium raw Vietnamese hair, offers a luxuriously full and resilient curly texture that can be styled to personal preference. Customers can iron, dye, and bleach the wig without compromising quality, making it versatile for any fashion statement. Suitable for all skin tones, the Loose Curly Wig embodies timeless elegance and modern appeal.

Body Wave Wig – Human Hair Wigs Collection



CYhair’s Body Wave Wig introduces a luxurious style with 13×4 and 13×6 lace frontal options, offering flexibility in customizing the fit to achieve a natural look. This 22 inch wig, crafted from 100% raw Vietnamese hair, is characterized by its smooth, wavy texture and natural density. Body Wave Frontal Wigs offer two distinct lace options: Transparent lace, a budget-friendly choice that provides a natural look, and HD Swiss lace, a luxurious, super soft lace that mimics the scalp’s appearance with incredible realism. Free from synthetic fibers and animal hair, the Body Wave Wig guarantees a sleek, professional look with no shedding or tangling, making it ideal for resellers across online platforms.

Natural Wavy Wig – Human Hair Wigs Collection

Rounding out the new collection, CYhair’s Premium Standard Natural Wavy Wig offers a refined, full-bodied wave with a 13×4 lace frontal from ear to ear design for a flawlessly natural hairline.

Made from 100% raw Vietnamese hair, this 20 inches wig is meticulously crafted with a premium standard technique to maintain uniform thickness from root to tip, resulting in an exceptionally voluminous look. Natural Wavy Wig is perfect for both personal styling and professional salon use. CYhair’s commitment to quality control ensures that each wig is free from lice, synthetic hair, and animal hair, adhering to the highest industry standards.

CYhair has established itself as a trusted name in the global market by upholding several core strengths. The company offers factory-direct pricing and maintains large stock availability, ensuring rapid order fulfillment and competitive pricing for bulk and retail orders. Customizable options and OEM/ODM services are available, allowing clients to personalize hair lengths, densities, and lace types to meet their specifications.

CYhair also prioritizes consistency across products, producing each wig to match the exact specifications and images in their catalog, ensuring uniformity and reliability. Each wig undergoes rigorous quality checks to meet high standards before reaching the customer, and the company’s customer-first return policy enhances trust and satisfaction. A dedicated customer support team is always on hand to assist clients, ensuring a smooth and satisfying experience. For a complete look at their wigs, visit their shop here.

About CYhair Factory – Trustworthy Vietnamese Hair Factory

Since its founding in 2004 in Bac Ninh, Vietnam, CYhair has emerged as a top global supplier of high-quality human hair products, including wigs, extensions, and closures. With over 150 skilled employees, CYhair Vietnamese Hair Factory has built a reputation for reliability and excellence, achieving the status of a gold supplier on Alibaba for eight consecutive years. Their products, primarily crafted from premium Raw Vietnamese hair, reach diverse markets across Europe, the Americas, and Africa, gaining favor among hair distributors, stylists, and individual customers worldwide.

CYhair’s commitment to quality, transparency, and authenticity distinguishes it from competitors. From sourcing 100% natural, unprocessed Vietnamese hair to meticulous craftsmanship in their production processes, CYhair ensures products that are not only natural in appearance but also highly durable. The company’s hair wigs collections has received widespread acclaim for its lifelike look, resilience, and diversity, with styles catering to a variety of fashion needs and personal preferences.

CYhair’s dedication to customer satisfaction extends to its comprehensive support services, fast shipping, and flexible customization options, which include logo and OEM/ODM services. This customer-centric approach, paired with CYhair’s commitment to ethical practices and premium hair sourcing, has established the company as a preferred supplier in the global hair industry, ideal for wholesale distribution, professional styling, and also provided for luxury personal users.